Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue now open in Dallas

DALLAS — Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue (www.minecraftexperience.com) will continue in the Dallas area (Plano) through the end of the year before the touring experience visits additional cities (to be announced) around the world in 2025 and beyond. Single ticket prices for Dallas start at $32, and friends and family multipack tickets start at $28 per person.

Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue made dreams come true for those who have always wanted to be “inside” the Minecraft game in real life. Bear Schneider and Adam Baertlein, content creators based in Grand Prairie who focus on Minecraft, attended a sneak peek of the exhibit last week. Baertlein told the Dallas Morning News, the main daily newspaper in the Dallas–Fort Worth, that he thought the exhibit was true to the aesthetics of the original game. “They do a really good job of bringing aspects of Minecraft into this setting,” Baertlein said. Other guest comments included:

“It felt like walking into my server and I wish my friends were here to play with me.”

“The experience is as authentic as I could have ever imagined.”

“I don’t know who did this, but this means everything to my son. Today is his 14th birthday. He’s autistic and all he talks about is what it would be like to be in Minecraft. This is everything he dreams of. It is amazing.”

“I’m reliving my childhood.”

“I was so excited to be here I even forgot I got a cape. That’s amazing too.”

Minecraft is one of the most popular video games of all time at over 300 million copies sold, with players from around the world adventuring and creating together in their Minecraft worlds. Now, that Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue will spawn in cities around the world, they can take part in an epic rescue mission and story-based experience where iconic places and characters from the game are brought to life before their eyes.

At Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue, attendees begin their one-hour journey through the 20,000 square-foot space by entering the forest, where they will learn the ropes, give tips to other players, or just bask in the blocky nature. They’ll move through multiple Minecraft biomes while building structures and interacting with iconic mobs. Using dozens of projectors and hundreds of speakers, the exhibit surrounds guests with multiple elements and sounds of the game. To further immerse participants in the experience, each guest uses an Orb of Interaction with haptic feedback and lighting, that engages and interacts with the world around them. The journey concludes at the Minecraft Experience Trading Post where they can acquire crafty mementos from the adventure. Each Dallas attendee will also receive a unique code via email with instructions to claim a commemorative, half-zombie, half-villager cape that can be used to customize their in-game character in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.

No prior knowledge of Minecraft is required to enjoy Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue. New players, creators, and longtime Minecrafters will experience the game in an entirely new and unforgettable way.

Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue is located at 2712 N Central Expressway in Plano, just North of I-635 adjacent to DART’s Parker Road station.