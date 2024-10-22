National Roller Coaster Musuem board adds two members

PLAINVIEW, Texas — At their annual board meeting, the National Roller Coaster Museum & Archives, the world’s largest collection of amusement ride vehicles and other historic artifacts, voted to add Mark Rosenzweig, Principal and Chief Business Officer of 3dxScenic, and Kris Rowberry, long-time museum volunteer to its Board of Directors.

“Bringing aboard these two gentlemen was an easy decision,” said Jeff Novotny, President of the NRCMA Board of Directors. “Both of them have shown unparalleled commitment to the ideals of our industry. Their shared passion for sharing it with others will make our organization even stronger as we work towards finishing this dream.”

About Mark :

Through his long-lasting career in themed entertainment that started back in 1998, Mark has worked both on the operations and supplier side of the industry with roles ranging from operations to project management to business development having worked on the development and installation of over 50 major attractions around the world.

Mark joined the 3dxScenic team in August of 2020 and in the Fall of 2023 became co-owner of the company.

About Kris :

Initially volunteering his time with the NRCMA for social media duties back in 2020, Kris has overseen remarkable growth with the museum’s digital presence. He also oversees the organization’s retail operation, both in the creation of merchandise and order fulfillments.

Kris has previously worked in the attractions industry with Paramount Parks and Six Flags. He currently serves as the Communications Manager for Ride Entertainment.