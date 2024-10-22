NEAAPA to induct two past presidents into Hall of Fame

NEAAPA is proud to announce that two of the organization’s Past Presidents will be inducted into the NEAAPA Hall of Fame on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

Stephen Lipkin served as NEAAPA President in 2005 and 2006. During his address after receiving the gavel, he said one of his goals was establish a treasury with enough backup funds to ensure the organization’s future. Under his leadership, NEAAPA was able to accomplish this goal, providing the solid financial footing that has allowed the Association to grow and offer more benefits to its members. Stephen was no stranger to NEAAPA. Working for his family’s business, Nancy Sales or NANCO in Chelsea, Massachusetts, he was the company’s president during his time as NEAAPA’s president.

Kevin Naughton served as NEAAPA’s president in 2001 and 2002. During his time as President, he worked with the Board to reshape NEAAPA’s mission, making sure that it stayed relevant in a changing industry. This work allowed for members other than amusement parks to join, such as Family Entertainment Centers, Roller Skating Centers, and more. NEAAPA now boasts over 200 member locations throughout the region and around the United States and Canada. Kevin “grew up” in the industry, joining Naughton Insurance the family business started by his grandfather in Rhode Island. Kevin is currently the President of Naughton Insurance.

Please join NEAAPA as we honor these two outstanding leaders of the attractions industry in the Northeast on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at the Hilton Mystic Hotel in Mystic, Connecticut, part of NEAAPA’s 112th Anniversary Education Conference and Annual Meeting, held March 3-5, 2025. More information can be found at neaapa.com/events/annual-meeting/.