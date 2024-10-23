Dollywood celebrates milestone 40th anniversary season in 2025

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — One of Dolly Parton’s greatest dreams—the little theme park named Dollywood that opened in her home county in 1986—has now become one of the world’s leading family destinations and is set to celebrate its 40th season in 2025. Dollywood Parks & Resorts looks a lot different than it did when it opened on May 3, 1986, but the mission at its heart remains the same—to create a welcoming environment where families can enjoy making memories together.

Dollywood has special events, new celebrations and several returning favorites planned to commemorate the milestone anniversary. The fun begins at Tripadvisor’s #1 US theme park with Season Passholder Preview Day set for Friday, March 14.

“I can’t believe that we’ve been making memories for folks here at my Dollywood for 40 years,” Dolly explained. “That’s a lot of laughter, hugs and smiles, and I’m glad that we’ve been able to be part of it for so many years. When we opened Dollywood, the main thing I wanted to do was to give families a fun place where they could enjoy time spent together. I’m so proud of all the people who have worked to make Dollywood what it is today, and I want to thank all the guests who have supported us and trusted us to help them create those days they’ll never forget.

“And just think, I spent opening day watching the parking lot because I was worried that people might not show up,” she added with a laugh. “But look at how far we’ve come since then—and we’re just getting started!”

A new 40th anniversary show, which debuts Memorial Day weekend and runs through the end of summer, highlights moments from guest-favorite shows during the park’s illustrious history of entertainment offerings. Additionally, a new drone and fireworks show honoring the 40th anniversary season takes place as part of Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration presented by Food City, and a new opening ceremony will occur at the beginning of each operating day during the 2025 season.

The Imagination Playhouse, which features plays based on books from Dolly’s Imagination Library, becomes a permanent fixture this season, offering its much-loved shows for younger guests from March through the end of September. The theater will offer a rotation of playhouse favorites guests have enjoyed through the years. During Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration, new story time and character meet & greets are part of the Imagination Playhouse experience.

Also in celebration of the 40th anniversary, “Heartsong: The Movie” will be remastered and moved—appropriately—to Dreamsong Theater as part of The Dolly Parton Experience. “Heartsong: The Movie” will run in conjunction with “Heidi Parton’s Kin & Friends.”

The Country Fair area of the park also receives a bright refresh during the 2025 season to celebrate the classic fun and family togetherness of this special area of the park. In addition, Country Fair transforms during the Harvest Festival to become Candy Corn Country, with decorations and theming to highlight the “corny” fun of this fall treat. The special festival fun doesn’t end there, however. A favorite of years past, Peppermint Valley returns during Smoky Mountain Christmas to provide a bright red and white lighting scheme in Country Fair.

“I’m excited to welcome guests to celebrate our 40th anniversary season with us in 2025,” said Dollywood Parks & Resorts President Eugene Naughton. “We are thrilled to have earned the Tripadvisor #1 US theme park designation last year along with being the highest ranked US park in Golden Ticket Award voting for Best Park last year. We’ve worked hard for 40 seasons to make the Dollywood experience the best theme park experience in the country, and our guests are telling us we’ve done just that through these awards. And remember what Dolly said, ‘We’re just getting started!’”

The season begins with the I Will Always Love You Music Festival, March 15- April 13. Returning for 2025 is the show honored as the Golden Ticket Award winner for Best New Show of 2024, “From the Heart—The Life & Music of Dolly Parton.” In this instant classic, Dolly’s remarkable story is told in an inspirational and uplifting way as guests experience the emotional pull she faced as she left everything she had known in Sevier County to move to Nashville in pursuit of her dreams. “From the Heart” phenomenally tells Dolly’s exceptional story through her own narration and legendary music catalog. The show takes place in Celebrity Theater and runs through the Flower & Food Festival.

Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival (April 18-June 8) blooms bright with iconic Mosaiculture displays throughout the park. Vivid larger-than-life flower sculptures create an immersive atmosphere for park guests with more than half-a-million blooms during this stunning festival. Dollywood’s culinary team showcases their world-class abilities during the event with a menu full of delicacies to highlight the tastes of spring in the Smokies.

Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration presented by Food City (June 14-August 3) is everyone’s favorite summer tradition, and once again includes Dollywood’s Sweet Summer Nights drone and fireworks show each night. Even more drones take to the skies this year to present a mesmerizing show that honors Dollywood’s 40th anniversary season. Two more guest-favorite shows, “Bubble Evolution” and “Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience,” provide popping bubbles and playful pooches to help every guest feel like a kid this summer.

A family tradition for many, Dollywood’s Harvest Festival presented by Humana (Sept. 12- Oct. 27) celebrates the beauty of fall with thousands of carved pumpkins, spirited performances from talented singers and the fun of Great Pumpkin LumiNights. Great Pumpkin LumiNights, which previously has been named the best theme park harvest event in the world, features elaborate displays that are fun for every member of the family. Creative culinary items, accomplished artisans, and fall fun in the Smokies make this a picture-perfect time to enjoy Dollywood.

The industry’s Best Theme Park Christmas event—Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana (Nov. 1- Jan. 4)—concludes the park’s 2025 season with six million lights, festive holiday shows, and the warm Christmas atmosphere guests have come to expect during this joyous time of year.

With 40th anniversary season surprises ahead, guests should consider a season pass to ensure they can experience all the fun! Three season pass levels—Diamond, Gold and Silver—provide great options for every guest, while the popular Pre-K Imagination Season Pass offers free admission all season long to any child born in 2020 or 2021. Passes are on sale now to current 2024 season passholders and go on sale to the general public on Monday, Oct. 28. Anyone visiting during this season’s Smoky Mountain Christmas festival (opens Friday, Nov. 1) can receive full value from their admission ticket to upgrade to a 2025 season pass! It’s the perfect Christmas gift for every member of the family.

Dollywood Diamond Season Passes provide a premium experience for guests. In addition to admission all season long, Diamond passholders receive four Bring-A-Friend Free tickets, free general parking, the largest discounts on dining, merchandise and lodging, an all-season unlimited 40th anniversary refill mug, as well as discounts on TimeSaver passes, VIP tours and preferred parking. Diamond Season Passes also provide the passholder season access to Dollywood’s Splash Country.

The Gold Pass represents tremendous value for guests thanks to two Bring-A-Friend Free tickets, free general parking, a one-day unlimited refill mug, as well as discounts on dining, merchandise, and lodging. Both Diamond and Gold passholders receive access to special events and activities just for them. Only the named passholder can receive the perks associated with each pass type.

Gold and Diamond passholders can take advantage of another great perk—complimentary TimeSaver line access the first hour of every operating day. This great benefit allows the named passholder expedited boarding on Dollywood’s world-class rides and attractions including Big Bear Mountain, the two-time winner of the Golden Ticket Award for Best Family Coaster.

Silver Season Passes also are available and include two Bring-A-Friend Free tickets and a discount on Dollywood lodging. Select blackout dates apply to adult and senior Silver Season Passes and Silver Bring-A-Friend Free tickets. Child Silver Season Passes do not have blackout dates.

Guests at this world-class family vacation destination can experience even more fun at one of Dollywood’s award-winning resort hotels, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa or Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort. Both properties offer unbeatable hospitality and exclusive complimentary privileges, including TimeSaver passes, door-to-door transportation, preferred parking at Dollywood parks, and package delivery for purchases made at Dollywood theme park.