AAMA and AMOA come together in support of hurricane relief efforts

CARY/CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — The American Amusement Machine Charitable Foundation and the AMOA Coin-Op Cares Education and Charitable Foundation today unveiled a $20,000 charitable donation to OPERATION BLESSING to assist with ongoing hurricane relief efforts. AAMCF Executive Director, Tina Schwartz, and AMOA Coin-Op Cares Executive Vice President, Lori Schneider, were on-hand at the AAMA headquarters for a check presentation to Operation Blessing representative, Paul Mager.

OPERATION BLESSING is a non-profit, humanitarian organization headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA providing hunger relief, medical care, clean water and disaster relief across North America and around the world.

“In the wake of Hurricane Helene, with roads impassable and communities stranded, helicopter supply drops proved to be a lifeline for families across Western North Carolina,” stated Holly Hampton, AAMCF president. “Given the devastation to communities across North Carolina, Georgia and Florida, the AAMCF unanimously agreed to direct funds for the ongoing hurricane relief efforts.”

In addition to water filtration systems, OPERATION BLESSING has delivered solar lamps and emergency meal kits to hundreds of hurricane victims.

“OPERATION BLESSING is on the ground in North Carolina, Georgia and Florida providing vital assistance to survivors of Helene and Milton,” said Bob Burnham, president of AMOA Coin-Op Cares. “The significant and ongoing need for victims of these devastating hurricanes made it easy to direct funds to this humanitarian effort.”

“We are grateful to the American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA) and the Amusement & Music Operators Association (AMOA) who have come together to provide a $20,000 disaster relief grant to Operation Blessing. Your generosity allows us to continue to support Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton survivors as they recover. Together with amazing partners like the AAMA and AMOA, we go to the hard places to carry the light of hope into dark situations.” – Drew Friedrich, Chief Operating Officer, Operation Blessing

The AAMCF and AMOA Coin-Op Cares have come together on numerous occasions for philanthropic efforts such as the AEI Charity Fund and other donations for disaster relief such as the recent Maui fires. It is due to the generosity of AAMA, AMOA, and industry members that make it all possible.