Legoland New York Resort offers free admission for frontline heroes

GOSHEN, N.Y. — This November, LEGOLAND New York Resort is proud to honor first responders, military members, and veterans with free Park admission as a token of appreciation for their dedicated service. This limited-time offer is valid on Park operating days between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30.

In addition to free admission, service members can also enjoy 50% off 1-day tickets for up to six accompanying guests, making it the perfect opportunity to bring the whole family for an unforgettable day of fun. To claim this special offer, tickets must be purchased in advance through local military offices, ID.me, or the GOVX website.

Mark your calendars this November for some AWESOME family fun at the Park’s annual holiday event, Holiday Bricktacular, kicking off on Nov. 16th! Guests can enjoy the new ice skating rink, the new Elf Headquarters, meet new LEGO® costume characters, holiday-themed shows, festive food and drinks, and much more!

For more information about LEGOLAND New York Resort’s Holiday Bricktacular event, seasonal closures, and Park operation dates and hours, visit our website or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.