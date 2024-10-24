New hotel planned as part of official resorts of Hersheypark expansion

Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company today announced plans for Hershey Inn & Suites, its first select service hotel slated to open in spring 2026. Hershey Inn & Suites will feature 130 rooms with seven suites, including complimentary continental breakfast with an indoor pool. Construction has begun on the site located in the West End development in Derry Township, Pennsylvania.

Hershey Inn & Suites will be the first select service property as part of The Official Resorts of Hersheypark, joining The Hotel Hershey luxury accommodation, Hershey Lodge resort and Hersheypark Camping Resort campground. Guests of The Official Resorts of Hersheypark receive Free Resort Benefits, including the best price on Hersheypark amusement park tickets, extra morning and evening hours at Hersheypark, front gate shuttle service to an exclusive resort drop-off location, destination activities and more.

“Hershey Inn & Suites will provide our guests with even more diverse lodging options when they visit The Sweetest Place On Earth,” said Jason Heath, Vice President, Resort Operations. “This new select service hotel with unique amenities to Hersheypark will continue to expand the resort offerings you can only enjoy in Hershey as we continue to grow our destination.

Construction of the four-story select service Hershey Inn & Suites continues the momentum of resort expansion following the announcement of The Villas at The Hotel Hershey elevated luxury accommodation experience with all-new exclusive amenities.