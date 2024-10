Classic rock band Foreigner will perform Sept. 21 at the 2025 edition of The Big E, West Springfield, Mass. Recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, the band’s has charted 10 multi-platinum records and 16 top 30 hits including Juke Box Hero, Cold As Ice and Hot Blooded. Tickets are on sale now at thebige.com for the show at The Big E Arena. COURTESY THE BIG E