Lake Compounce to Host Howl-o-Ween This Sunday

Mini werewolves, witches and woofers and are invited to Lake Compounce this weekend for the park’s annual dog costume parade on Sunday, October 20.

Puppers and their parents are invited to the park in their Halloween best for a spooktacular canine carnival in partnership with the Meriden Humane Society. Those who bring a donation of dog treats, toys or food valued at $10 or more will receive a ticket to Holiday Lights during the park’s beloved Howl-o-ween Dog Costume Parade.

The parade will take place at 4 p.m. but pups and their parents are invited to play all day from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. as they enjoy pup cups, delicious Halloween treats, pick their own pumpkins and more!

The pup-tastic fun is all part of Phantom Fall Fest at America’s First Amusement Park. The annual haunt event offers family-friendly (and pup-friendly) fun during the day, then at 6 p.m. the fear kicks into gear with four sinister haunts including two all-new experiences every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through the rest of October.