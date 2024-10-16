Chuck E. Cheese teams up with Harlem Globetrotters for sports & family entertainment collaboration

DALLAS, Texas — Chuck E. Cheese, the number one global family entertainment venue, and the world-famous, Harlem Globetrotters are proud to announce an exciting new collaboration that will bring together two of America’s most iconic and legendary properties. The first-of-its-kind collaboration will leverage a new family sports and entertainment platform developed by the two entertainment brands that will seamlessly blend the worlds of basketball and joyful play.

Just in time for the highly anticipated Harlem Globetrotters 2025 World Tour, presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs, this partnership will engage millions of fans and families through the Chuck E. Cheese extensive in-store media network, featuring over 3,000 screens across 470 locations across 45 states. With experiential activations planned during 250 of its domestic tour stops, families will experience unique promotions and original content designed to spark joy, excitement, and unforgettable experiences with both brands, reaching millions of kids and families.

“It’s a thrilling new chapter for Chuck E. Cheese, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with the world-famous, Harlem Globetrotters,” said David McKillips, President and CEO of CEC Entertainment, the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese. “This collaboration allows us to introduce the exhilarating sport of basketball to young fans and families in a fun and engaging way. We’re committed to creating unforgettable experiences that resonate with fans and partners.”

“For decades the Harlem Globetrotters and Chuck E. Cheese have been known for providing unique entertainment experiences for families,” said Keith Dawkins, President, Harlem Globetrotters & Herschend Entertainment Studios. “This partnership speaks to our commitment to work with ‘best-in-class’ partners to help in our dogged pursuit to reach audiences wherever they are.”

This multi-year collaboration will offer existing and new fans of the Harlem Globetrotters and Chuck E. Cheese compelling reasons to connect with the legendary and awe-inspiring basketball team and iconic character, Chuck E. Cheese in his honorary role as the ‘Celebration Coach’ across new mediums. Together, the brands are crafting dynamic experiences that unite families around shared moments of entertainment and a love for sports.

Families and fans of all ages can look forward to an array of activities and engaging content beginning in November as the countdown begins for the World Tour kickoff on Thursday, Dec. 26. Visit www.chuckecheese.com/globetrotters for updates, new entertainment and surprises from the Harlem Globetrotters and Chuck E. Cheese throughout the partnership.

The properties will also be jointly offering advertising and sponsorship opportunities that will provide partners exposure to this lucrative audience through experiential, digital and traditional elements.