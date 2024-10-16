Indoor Active Brands announces new leadership hires and promotions

DALLAS, Texas — Indoor Active Brands, a platform company that focuses on indoor entertainment concepts, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Naughton as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and the promotion of Jessica McDonald to Vice President of Marketing at Altitude Trampoline Park. These leadership changes reflect the company’s commitment to strategic growth and development within the family entertainment industry.

Prior to joining Indoor Active Brands, Naughton served as Vice President of Strategy and Financial Planning Analysis at CEC Entertainment, where he honed his expertise in financial forecasting, budgeting, competitive analysis, and performance metrics. As CFO of Indoor Active Brands, Naughton will lead the company’s financial strategy, focusing on protecting stakeholder investments while driving sustainable growth and expansion.

“Working in the family entertainment industry has always been a rewarding experience, bringing joy to both kids and families,” said Naughton. “At Indoor Active Brands, my focus is on driving growth for both Altitude Trampoline Park and The Pickle Pad. I’m excited to expand Altitude’s footprint while helping The Pickle Pad achieve the same level of success.”

In addition to Naughton’s appointment, Jessica McDonald has been promoted to Vice President of Marketing at Altitude Trampoline Park. Since joining the brand in October 2021, McDonald has played a crucial role in shaping its marketing strategy across various digital and traditional media platforms, including TikTok, Reels, and LinkedIn. Her leadership has driven key initiatives such as membership programs, birthday parties, gift card sales, and product development, all of which have contributed to the brand’s revenue growth.

“Jessica has been a vital part of our success at Altitude, and we wouldn’t be where we are today without her contributions. It’s always rewarding to promote from within, and we’re thrilled to recognize Jessica’s hard work with this well-deserved promotion,” said Mike Rotondo, CEO of Indoor Active Brands. “As Altitude continues to grow and we ramp up efforts with The Pickle Pad, we’re focused on building a leadership team that can support our vision. With Sean’s financial expertise and Jessica’s marketing acumen, we are well-positioned for success.”

Established by NRD Capital, Indoor Active Brands utilizes industry experience in the family entertainment and restaurant industries to support and assist its franchisees. Its portfolio includes Altitude Trampoline Park, a leading family entertainment destination, and its newest venture, The Pickle Pad, an indoor pickleball playground featuring a chef-inspired restaurant, bar, and yard games for all ages.