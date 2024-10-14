Check out the full Lego H&M Kids Collection only at Legoland California

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Build your style, brick by brick! The new LEGO H&M Kids Collection is launching in person at LEGOLAND California Resort today! Showcasing seven LEGO inspired unisex pieces, the collection is available in sizes for children ages one to eight years old, making it a must-have for young builders everywhere.

The colorful collection brings to life the beloved iconic minifigure faces and LEGO bricks of various colors in a range of comfy playful styles. The line features sweatshirts, overalls, t-shirts, pajamas, and accessories like ballcaps and even kids’ belt bags! You can find the collection inside two LEGOLAND California Resort stores – The Big Shop and The Awesome Shop – as well as on H&M’s online store.

Families visiting for LEGOLAND California’s epic Halloween event, Brick-or-Treat Monster Party, on October 12 will be some of the first to shop the new collection! This means families can enjoy the thrills of the Park’s Halloween celebration while snagging these exclusive outfits before they sell out!