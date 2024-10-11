Dippin’ Dots brings classic Mint Chocolate flavor out of retire-mint

PADUCAH, Ky. — Dippin’ Dots, the original beaded ice cream, is proud to announce the much-anticipated return of its iconic mint chocolate flavor. After a 6-year hiatus, this fan-favorite flavor is making a grand comeback in response to overwhelming customer demand.

Dippin’ Dots has been a trailblazer in the frozen treat industry for over three decades, and the reintroduction of mint chocolate underscores the brand’s ongoing commitment to innovation and quality. Starting today, fans can once again savor refreshing mint paired with creamy chocolate beaded ice cream.

“Mint chocolate has long been a fan favorite flavor,” said Kimmra Hingher, vice president of marketing at Dippin’ Dots. “Bringing this classic flavor back is our way of showing how much we value our loyal customers and our commitment to delivering the treats they love. We’re excited to see the buzz from those trying it for the first time and the thrill from those who’ve missed it!”

The mint chocolate flavor will now be available at a variety of locations, including theme parks, stadiums, zoos, arenas, Dippin’ Dots storefronts, shopping centers, and more, as well as offered in bulk for scooped service at the point of sale. For those who prefer to shop online, mint chocolate is also available at dippindots.com. Dippin’ Dots continues to lead the way in the frozen treat industry, consistently introducing exciting innovations and flavors.