Intercard, Pinnacle And Shaffer team up for arcade at new regional sports park in Kansas

ST. LOUIS — Intercard’s latest cashless technology was chosen to manage the state-of-the-art arcade at Advent Health Sports Park at Bluhawk in Overland Park, Kansas. The 200,000 square foot facility will be the premiere venue in the central United States for traveling sports teams, tournaments and local youth sports play. An in-house FEC will provide entertainment for visiting sports teams as well as local residents. The park is scheduled to open in October 2024.

The 6500 square foot arcade consists of 75 top games provided by Shaffer Distributing, a Triotech XD Dark Ride 8 seat simulator, and a Rollglider aerial ride above the game floor. Next to the arcade are 10 lanes of bowling from Brunswick Bowling, with an additional 6 lanes on an upper level. “Our Intercard system will manage the games as well as access to the Rollglider and Triotech attractions,” says Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard. “It also integrates with the Brunswick Sync system for the center’s 16 bowling lanes, making it easy for guests to enjoy a variety of activities with one card.”

Intercard’s industry partner Pinnacle Entertainment Group is the arcade/FEC consultant to The Sports Facilities Companies, which manages Advent Health Sports Park and dozens of others across the country. “The Sports Facilities Companies are the best in the professional sports center management business,” says George McAuliffe of Pinnacle. “We are proud to be their trusted advisors on arcade and FEC operations. This is our third FEC for them with Intercard technology, and there are two more under construction that will also use Intercard.”