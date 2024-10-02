Sacoa Cashless System installed at Ghana’s first international amusement park, Shornaa Island

Shornaa Island Amusement Park, opened its doors in Accra in September, bringing a new world of fun, excitement and adventure to visitors of all ages.

The park has partnered with Sacoa Cashless System and installed their state-of-the-art solutions. Shornaa Island has chosen to implement Sacoa’s Spark readers, POS system, and triple-award-winning, self-service K4 Kiosk, ensuring a seamless guest experience from start to finish, increased revenues, and decreased costs. Many more implementations are expected for the second phase of the park’s development.

“We at XtremeFun Limited together with our First International Amusement Park are proud to feature Africa’s first cashless card system at Shornaa Island”, stated Richard Lee, General Manager. He added “It gives each customer the control to spend and with the coming of the rewards credit systems makes the Sacoa card a valued entry for all.”

Ing. Magnus Lincoln Quarshie, President of XtremeFun Ltd, commented regarding the installation “A huge thank you to Sacoa Managment Team and with the arrival of Pablo who spent many hours being as late as 2am dialy to ensure the smooth instalation and training to our Ticketing systems for our Amusment Park . Pablos training and expertise methods helped my teams from both techinical and Casheirs perform there duties well and even to this very day Pablo is aways on line to assist us further . AGAIN thank you Sacoa and a special thanks to Pablo . – 5 stars at the very best s.”

For his part, Pol Mochkosky, CEO of Sacoa International, expressed his satisfaction, saying, “We are thrilled to have played a part in making Shornaa Island Amusement Park a reality, and it’s wonderful to see the positive reception from visitors right from the start.”

Strategically located along the A1 Lagoon Bypass, behind the Accra Trade Fair, Shornaa Island offers a unique blend of thrilling entertainment and serene relaxation, set against the stunning backdrop of a tranquil black water lagoon. Visitors can enjoy attractions such as bumper cars, convoy cars, mini golf, and more, ensuring an unforgettable experience for families and tourists alike.