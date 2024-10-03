2024 IAFE Convention and Trade Show set to build on strong foundations

PHOENIX, Ariz. — The International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE), headquartered in Springfield, Mo., looks forward to the highly anticipated 2024 IAFE Convention, themed Building On Strong Foundations, set to take place Dec. 1-4, 2024, in Phoenix, Ariz.

“At the 2024 IAFE Convention and Trade Show, we will celebrate the success of our members and continue to build on our strong foundations. The 2024 Convention is shaping up to be a very well-attended event, focused on education, mentorship, networking, and growth. We look forward to hosting the fair industry in sunny Phoenix, Ariz.,” IAFE President and CEO Marla Calico said.

The IAFE Convention is renowned as the ultimate gathering for industry leaders, fair organizers, and suppliers from around the world. The IAFE Trade Show is the largest of its kind, offering all you could ever want for a fair.

Educational content at the IAFE Convention is driven by member input. IAFE industry committees each submit topics for consideration. Then, the entire membership votes on those topics to identify the most popular subject matter. The execution of each session, including speakers and session format, is completed by the committee who originally submitted the topic.

Some key highlights of the 2024 IAFE Convention include:

Recognition and Awards: The IAFE Convention will celebrate outstanding achievements in the industry, honoring the innovators and visionaries who have made significant contributions in volunteerism, leadership, and more. Awards include: Hall of Fame, Rising Star, Heritage Awards, Associate of the Year, and State & Provincial Executive of the Year. Additionally, we will recognize Institute of Fair Management (IFM) graduates, Coca-Cola Membership Award, and our new Certified Volunteer Fair Manager (CVFM) recipient(s).

Third Street Party: Get ready to “Party on 3rd”. Soar high on the Ferris wheel, dance to the beats of the DJ, and enjoy food and drinks as strolling entertainers add to the atmosphere. Presented by Ray Cammack Shows, this unforgettable event promises an evening of fair-inspired fun and camaraderie. Don’t miss your chance to make memories with your fellow fair friends!

Wagons & Whiskey Fundraiser: This is the largest fundraiser of the year for the IAFE Education Foundation and it’s also where special guests can enjoy hors d’oeuvres, entertainment, and an auction.

Keynote Speaker Manley Feinberg II: Manley is recognized as an award-winning international keynote speaker, business leader, and author whose work has been featured on NBC, CBS, ABC, and Fox, and in The New York Daily News, Entrepreneur, American Express Open Forum, and World News. Leveraging more than 20 years of business, professional speaking, and adventure experience, his insight and energy will inspire and equip you to step up and reach your next summit.

Educational Experiences: We’ve got some special “experiences” lined up for 2024. Attendees can choose from a tour of WestWorld of Scottsdale, the Footprint Center, and Sysco Arizona. All Educational Experiences require pre-registration.

IAFE Trade Show: Taking place Dec. 2-3, you won’t want to miss the largest and most comprehensive event in this industry. The IAFE Trade Show is currently sold out; however, an application to join the waitlist is currently on the IAFE Convention website.

For more information about the 2024 IAFE Convention, including registration details, schedules, and more, please visit www.iafeconvention.com and follow the IAFE on Facebook for more information.

The International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE), based in Springfield, MO, is a voluntary, nonprofit corporation serving state, provincial, regional, and county agricultural fairs, shows, exhibitions, and expositions. Its associate members include state and provincial associations of fairs, non-agricultural expositions and festivals, associations, corporations, and individuals engaged in providing products and services to its members, all interested in improving fairs, shows, expositions, and allied fields. For more information, visit www.fairsandexpos.com, follow the IAFE on Facebook or Instagram, or call 417.862.5771.