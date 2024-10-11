Holidays at Legoland California returns with an Elf Extravaganza!

CARLSBAD, Calif — Tis the season for fa-la-la-la-LEGO fun! LEGOLAND California Resort’s Holidays event is turning Carlsbad, CA, into an “elf extravaganza” this festive season. Elves are using festive décor, twinkling lights, garland and even falling snow for the Holidays kicking off Nov. 23 and running select days through Jan. 5. All festivities are included with general Park admission and select annual passes.

This year, Santa’s zaniest helpers have taken over Imagination Zone and transformed it into an elf extravaganza. Guests can immerse themselves in the holiday spirit by training to become an elf at the new Elf Training Academy, taking “elfies” with the all-new LEGO elf characters, Ivy and Frode, or mastering their jolly good dance moves at the new Holly Hype Dance Party. And don’t miss the North Pole Postal Service where guests can mail letters to Santa by dropping them in a special mailbox, where eager elves will ensure they make their way to the North Pole.

The elf fun continues as you stroll through the Park where you’ll be greeted by the iconic three-story-tall twinkling LEGO Christmas tree built out of more than 364,481 LEGO and DUPLO bricks. Capture core memories with Christmas card photos in front of the larger-than-life LEGO wreath, sample sweet treats with a holiday twist, and get a head start on holiday shopping at The Big Shop. Explore festivities, including:

Holiday Fireworks: Watch the elves light up the sky with an end-of-day festive fireworks show on Saturdays in December and Dec. 21 through 30.

Watch the elves light up the sky with an end-of-day festive fireworks show on Saturdays in December and Dec. 21 through 30. Holly Hype Dance Party: Join Reindeer Girl and jump, prance and boogie down in this interactive holiday dance party!

Join Reindeer Girl and jump, prance and boogie down in this interactive holiday dance party! Brickmas Greetings: Meet and greet with our LEGO Toy Soldier, sing along with Toy Soldier’s Marching Band, and get some holiday shopping in at The Big Shop.

Meet and greet with our LEGO Toy Soldier, sing along with Toy Soldier’s Marching Band, and get some holiday shopping in at The Big Shop. Meet LEGO Santa and Friends: Your favorite holiday LEGO characters are back and ready for holiday hugs, pictures, and selfies. Meet friends including LEGO Snowman, Reindeer Girl, Gingerbread Man, Toy Soldier and new elf characters, Ivy and Frode. Plus, T-Rex Guy has dressed up for the season and is bringing the holiday spirit inside the Resort’s newest land, Dino Valley!

Your favorite holiday LEGO characters are back and ready for holiday hugs, pictures, and selfies. Meet friends including LEGO Snowman, Reindeer Girl, Gingerbread Man, Toy Soldier and new elf characters, Ivy and Frode. Plus, T-Rex Guy has dressed up for the season and is bringing the holiday spirit inside the Resort’s newest land, Dino Valley! Jingle Jamboree: Celebrate the holidays with the final show of the day and see favorite LEGO Holiday characters sing and dance to merry tunes.

After the Christmastime celebrations, ring in the New Year on Dec. 31 with dazzling fireworks, delicious treats, festive entertainment, and more at this year’s Kids’ New Year’s Eve. Countdown to LEGOLAND California’s version of midnight (which is a kid-approved 7 p.m.), with fireworks and special 3D glasses that turn the bursts into LEGO bricks!

LEGOLAND believes awesome is for everyone! To ensure every visitor has a fun Holidays experience, all LEGOLAND Resorts in North America are Certified Autism Centers after working with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards to train and certify staff in sensory, environmental, and emotional awareness – ensuring families can build a bricktastic vacation and make unforgettable memories.