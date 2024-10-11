Gardaland Magic Halloween: until November 3rd Guests can enjoy frighteningly fun at the park

The second weekend of Gardaland Magic Halloween is about to arrive: the eagerly awaited autumnal appointment at Gardaland Resort which, until 3 November, will liven up the Park with frighteningly fun days for families and more intense and dark experiences for young adults, by way of “WRECKAGE – The Horror Experience” and Scary Fridays, the first of which starts on Friday, 11 October.

“For Gardaland, entertainment is a top priority”, explainsSabrina de Carvalho, Managing Director of Gardaland. “For our visitors, in fact, fun also comes from the entertainment: from Street Performances to shows, from stage events to live music, right up to food & beverage experiences. These are emotionally engaging events that ignite the joy of coming to the Park, to share carefree moments with family or friends through captivating experiences.”

This year, Gardaland Resort (as always, attentive to the needs of its visitors) has created new immersive experiences, designed to offer fun tailored to different age groups and needs. Visitors will be involved at every turn, rendering them the protagonists of unique moments that will transform a visit to the Park into an unforgettable memory.

During the opening days, families will be received at the park with ‘Welcome to Halloween’, the updated and improved opening show featuring friendly and colourful skeletons. Along the park’s avenues, families with children will be able to experience an adventure amidst sets and performances that combine the right dash of fear and lots of fun, where a huge backdrop of vampires, pumpkins, ghosts and bats will bring a smile to their faces… with a shiver of joy! There will also be Meet & Greet and chill-thrill Street Performances, including a spectacular Dragon that enchants young and old alike, and the Monster Band, the funniest noir band ever, ready to bring smiles to visitors’ faces with their dark humour.

Many Halloween-themed shows will provide guests with moments of great entertainment and unforgettable thrills. At Gardaland Theatre – with live music, acrobatics, dance and amazing choreographies – the new show “ANUBIS” will be on stage: a gripping story set in the Egyptian afterlife, in which the powerful god Anubis threatens the peace of the souls which reside there. Visitors can immerse themselves in the dark atmospheres of the English Village with “Il lamento degli abissi“, a show of dancing, singing, acrobatics and spectacular costumes, in which a crew of pirates is taken hostage by the singing of evil Sirens. For our youngest visitors, on the other hand, there is “Vlad in Love”, at the Teatro della Fantasia, in which Count Vlad will try to win his beloved’s heart with surprising magic. Meanwhile, at the 4D cinema on Saturday 12 October, it’s time for the debut of “Dracula 4D”: the new short film, specially made for 4D viewing, is full of suspense as a young teenager and his father accidentally awaken the vampire Dracula. With special effects and motion seats, the audience are sure to be watching with bated breath throughout the entire film. Will Kevin and his father manage to escape Count Dracula’s fangs?

One of the most eagerly awaited novelties of the season is ‘WRECKAGE – The Horror Experience’, an unprecedented tunnel attraction that promises a highly immersive experience (additional ticket necessary) designed for thrill-seeking guests over the age of 14. Set in a space station that has disastrously crashed to Earth, WRECKAGE is one of the most immersive and unsettling experiences ever created at Gardaland: the daredevils who are bold enough to enter it will find a macabre surprise awaiting them around every corner of the labyrinth, ready to test their nerves.

But what would Halloween be without… treats? Plenty of themed sweets and cocktails will be available at the various refreshment points in the Park. This year, too, the little ones will be able to try their hand at Trick or Treat, the sweetie-hunting trail that is a typical Halloween tradition.

Every weekendas the park closes, the much-loved mascot Prezzemolo will be the star of ‘Zenda Cuoredipietra‘ in Piazza Jumanji. Between songs and spectacular dance routines, Prezzemolo must intervene to save Gardaland from one of the Witch Zenda’s mischievous spells… an unforgettable finale for young and old alike!

Guests in search of more intense emotions can enjoy the experience of Scary Fridays – scheduled from 11 October, from 5pm to 10pm – special evenings when every corner of the Park will be invaded by horror atmospheres, transforming it into a spooky universe populated by creepy creatures and scary scenarios, perfect for those who love intense sensations!

Not to be missed on these evenings are the Scary Zones: two enclosed zombie-infested areas that will test the mettle of all those who decide to set foot inside. The experience will be intense, but always in the spirit of fun that characterises Gardaland Magic Halloween.

The Scary Fridays experiences don’t end there: in fact, every Friday, visitors will be able to rock out in Piazza Jumanji to the rhythm of the scary music of DJ Eros and his Scary DJ Sets, a mix of spooky sounds and overwhelming rhythms that will transform the square into a thrilling outdoor disco. It will be the perfect after-party to end an evening full of spooky experiences in style.

Grand finale for Gardaland Magic Halloween on 31 October, when Piazza Jumanji will be transformed into a huge dance floor for the Halloween Party. Until late at night, the square will host DJ sets with exclusive guests, ready to get all visitors rocking out to an event that rounds off the most frighteningly fun month of the year, with an explosion of music, dancing and ‘horror’ atmospheres.