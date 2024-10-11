Fun Spot America Orlando & Kissimmee parks reopen

ORLANDO, Fla. — As we monitor that our team members are out of harm’s way with the passing of Hurricane Milton, we share our heartfelt condolences for everyone who has been impacted by this storm. We continue to lift up our Central Florida neighbors, guests and visitors in our prayers as our beloved Sunshine State reemerges from the recent storm. Fun Spot America Orlando and Kissimmee theme parks are reopening Thursday, October 10th at 3:00 pm.

“We’ll be opening in a hybrid format, with most rides and attractions ready for you to enjoy.” said John Arie, Jr., owner and CEO of Fun Spot America Theme Parks. “The majority of our food stands will be open to serve family favorites.” “We hope you’ll join us to make some warm memories during this tim.”

We invite you to visit our website, www.fun-spot.com for more details.