ADG wins two Leading Edge Awards at the WWA Show

COHOES, N.Y. — Aquatic Development Group (ADG) is proud to announce that they have been honored with two prestigious Leading Edge Awards by the World Waterpark Association, which recognizes creativity in the development of new concepts, products, and services that benefit the water attractions industry. ADG’s innovative work on the Wilderness at the Smokies expansion and its role as the wave system supplier for El Dorado Water Park in the Dominican Republic were both acknowledged with this high distinction.

The first Leading Edge Award celebrates ADG’s design and engineering of the 40,000-square-foot expansion at Wilderness at the Smokies, which has transformed the guest experience with a variety of groundbreaking features. The expansion includes a rooftop lagoon pool with panoramic views of the Smoky Mountain range, alongside a new bar and grill, luxurious private cabanas, and an entertainment stage, creating a versatile destination for both dining and live performances.

ADG also introduced two world-first water attractions: the Reverse AquaLucent water slide, an adrenaline-pumping water coaster, and Kaleidoscope Kavern, a unique immersive lazy river that surrounds guests with dynamic lighting and sound for an unmatched experience. The project also features a renovated spa with a spacious hot tub and a 1,055-square-foot activity pool equipped with a basketball hoop, perfectly balancing relaxation and interactive fun.

Facing the challenge of working within limited space, ADG showcased exceptional creativity by maximizing vertical space and incorporating a mezzanine level, adding over 500 additional seats and nine rentable cabanas to accommodate more guests and generate new revenue streams for the park.

In addition to the Wilderness at the Smokies project, ADG was also recognized for its role as the wave system supplier for El Dorado Water Park in the Dominican Republic. The second Leading Edge Award recognized ADG’s role in the success of El Dorado Water Park by supplying cutting-edge wave technology that powers its wave pool, further emphasizing ADG’s leadership in both wave systems and waterpark innovation.

Aquatic Development Group (ADG) is North America’s most respected water park and recreational design, construction, and manufacturing firm in the industry. ADG’s products & services have been utilized in over 4,000 facilities worldwide, spanning six continents. They have designed, engineered, and constructed more than 100 indoor and outdoor waterparks, and over 550 wave pools and specialty wave systems around the world. ADG has won numerous IAAPA Brass Ring and WWA Leading Edge Awards for their projects and products.