Fun Spot America announces closure due to Hurricane Milton Orlando and Kissimmee parks to close October 9th and 10th

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fun Spot America Theme Parks, Central Florida’s favorite destination for safe, clean, fun announces as Hurricane Milton draws closer to Central Florida, Fun Spot America Orlando and Kissimmee theme parks will be closed Wednesday, October 9th and Thursday, October 10th.

It is from an abundance of caution and safety for our park guests and employees that we make this announcement. Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone who may encounter hardship from Hurricane Milton. Please stay safe and protect your family during this difficult time. We will post any updates to this message on our social media channels and website, www.fun-spot.com.