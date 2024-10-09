La Bichota takes New York and Las Vegas as Madame Tussauds reveals dual wax figures of Karol G

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Riding high on the success of her latest hit single Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido, and a year filled with groundbreaking achievements, Karol G has revealed two wax figures, one for Merlin Entertainments’ Madame Tussauds New York and the other for Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. This dual honor further solidifies her as a powerhouse in the music industry and a cultural icon who continues to redefine Latin music on the global stage. Now, her superstar status has been immortalized by the world-famous wax museum.

Just weeks after her show-stopping performance at the VMAs and fresh off recent Latin GRAMMY nominations, the reveal featured Karol G standing side by side with her wax twins at Madame Tussauds New York. The figure, which will remain in Times Square, captures the look of her vibrant Coachella 2022 performance with her signature blue hair and a look that reflects the lively spirit of her Colombian roots.

The second figure, which will head to Las Vegas, pays homage to her collaboration with Shakira from their hit music video TQG featuring her striking red hair and the bold style that has become synonymous with her presence in Latin music. Karol G wore a Blumarine dress and boots, paired with Jacob & Co. jewelry. The artist marveled at the lifelike detail and artistry that went into the creation of the figures.

“My first impression was I love my smile, and the color of my eyes,” said Karol G. “I hope when my fans meet the figures that it’s a manifestation for them that one day they will meet me.”

Karol G, born Carolina Giraldo Navarro in Medellín, Colombia, has steadily climbed to the pinnacle of the music industry, breaking barriers and setting records along the way. From being the first woman to top the Billboard 200 chart with a Spanish-language album to winning Best Música Urbana Album at the 2024 GRAMMYs, her impact is undeniable. In 2024, she was celebrated as Billboard’s Woman of the Year, both at their Latin Women in Music event and in their annual awards, further solidifying her status as one of the most influential Latina artists of her generation. Her journey from Medellín to global stardom is a reflection of her talent, determination, and the indelible mark she has made on the world of music.

“Karol G is one of our generation’s greatest living Latina performers,” said Marketing Manager at Madame Tussauds New York Eliza Rose. “Her figure is a beautiful addition to our museums, and a testament to her talent, influence, and the love her fans have for her.”

Madame Tussauds, known for its incredible artistry and attention to detail, has once again brought to life the essence of a cultural icon. Karol G’s figures will offer fans an opportunity to experience up close the energy, style, and charisma that made her a superstar. Karol G’s figure will be featured in Madame Tussauds New York starting today, and her Madame Tussauds Las Vegas figure will land at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas by the end of October.