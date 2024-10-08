Wavetek unveils new logo & brand to better embrace innovation & creativity

COHOES, N.Y. — WaveTek, a global leader in wave system technology and design, proudly unveils a new logo to reflect its commitment to innovation, creativity, performance, and excitement in wave-based experiences. This new look pays homage to WaveTek’s 50+ years of experience in crafting world-class wave systems while embracing the dynamic nature of water motion, representing movement, excitement, and innovation.

Designed to embody the essence of fluid motion, the new logo captures the core of what WaveTek stands for: crafting the highest quality wave systems for aquatic attractions around the world. From recreational wave pools to surf pools to specialty wave systems and more, WaveTek continues to push boundaries in technological advancements, setting the industry standard in wave system design.

“WaveTek has always been synonymous with cutting-edge technology, solutions based engineering, and superior wave performance. Our new logo reflects that heritage while also showcasing our forward-thinking vision,” said Bruce Quay, CEO at WaveTek. “It’s not just about waves; it’s about movement, excitement, and creating the most fun and immersive experiences possible.”

Over the past five decades, WaveTek has revolutionized wave technology with a series of industry firsts, including the introduction of 6-foot parallel waves, patented variable wave technology, and tsunami solitary wave technology. With more than 550 wave pools and specialty wave systems to their credit, WaveTek’s innovations have paved the way for countless unforgettable aquatic experiences.

As part of Aquatic Development Group (ADG), WaveTek’s commitment to advancing the wave industry remains as strong as ever. The logo marks a new chapter for WaveTek as the company continues to explore new advancements in wave technology while maintaining the high standards that have defined the brand for decades. The new look embodies the perfect blend of tradition and innovation, making a bold statement about where the company is headed and its continued influence on the future of wave-based attractions.