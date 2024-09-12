Universal Orlando Resort to expand flagship Universal Studios Store in Universal CityWalk next year

In 2025, Universal Orlando Resort will expand the Universal Studios Store in Universal CityWalk to include two new dedicated areas featuring The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

THE WIZARDING WORLD OF HARRY POTTER

The expanded retail location will offer merchandise inspired by all three lands of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando – including Hogsmeade at Universal Islands of Adventure, Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida and Ministry of Magic, opening in 2025 at Universal Epic Universe. Guests will also be able to enjoy their favorite Butterbeer treats – including the Cold, Frozen, Hot and Vegan beverage varieties – and other specialty items from The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at a new dedicated counter in the Universal Studios Store next year.