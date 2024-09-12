Universal Orlando Resort to expand flagship Universal Studios Store in Universal CityWalk next year
By News Release | September 12, 2024
In 2025, Universal Orlando Resort will expand the Universal Studios Store in Universal CityWalk to include two new dedicated areas featuring The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.
THE WIZARDING WORLD OF HARRY POTTER
The expanded retail location will offer merchandise inspired by all three lands of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando – including Hogsmeade at Universal Islands of Adventure, Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida and Ministry of Magic, opening in 2025 at Universal Epic Universe. Guests will also be able to enjoy their favorite Butterbeer treats – including the Cold, Frozen, Hot and Vegan beverage varieties – and other specialty items from The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at a new dedicated counter in the Universal Studios Store next year.
SUPER NINTENDO WORLD
The newly added SUPER NINTENDO WORLD section in the Universal Studios Store will come with an all-new dedicated entrance inspired by the colorful landscapes and beloved characters from the Nintendo video games. Inside the store, guests will shop an assortment of merchandise featuring favorite characters like Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi, Donkey Kong and more. SUPER NINTENDO WORLD is one of the five incredibly immersive worlds coming to the Universal Epic Universe theme park opening in 2025.