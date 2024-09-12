Happy Hauntings takes over Dutch Wonderland with longest Halloween season ever

LANCASTER, Pa. — Dutch Wonderland, the World’s Best Family Park, turns to Happy Hauntings for 15 days of interactive family-friendly thrills this fall. Beginning Saturday, September 14 – two weeks earlier than ever before – families are invited to enjoy 10 all-new ways to Halloween as the Kingdom for Kids continues its muti-year expansion of the beloved Halloween event.

For the first time ever, Daniel Tiger and all five of his neighborhood friends from Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood will be at the park for meet and greets throughout Happy Hauntings. Meet and greets will take place in the park’s Celebration Theater. The characters will rotate on a bi-weekly basis until the final weekend, October 26 and 27, which will feature meet and greets with Daniel Tiger, Katerina Kittycat, Miss Elaina, O the Owl and Prince Wednesday.

The kingdom gates will open for a little bit of spooky and a whole lot of silly every Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. September 14 through October 27, plus Monday, October 14 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. All-new interactive activities include:

NEW Pop-Up Play Interactive Theater – This all-new interactive theater experience invites guests to become part of the fairytale as they join a fearless hero as he explores what is and isn’t scary;

This all-new interactive theater experience invites guests to become part of the fairytale as they join a fearless hero as he explores what is and isn’t scary; NEW Mayhem’s Amazing Hay Maze – There’s an unexpected surprise around every corner of this hay maze as the royal court and the whole family makes their way from start to finish;

There’s an unexpected surprise around every corner of this hay maze as the royal court and the whole family makes their way from start to finish; Treasure Trolls – In its second season EVER, the park’s famous dive show takes to the Aqua Stadium every single night during Happy Hauntings featuring nighttime lighting and fog;

– In its second season EVER, the park’s famous dive show takes to the Aqua Stadium every single night during Happy Hauntings featuring nighttime lighting and fog; Trick-or-Treasure Trail – Dutch Wonderland’s iconic trick-or-treat trail is back, featuring the park’s royal cast of characters along the cackling creek;

– Dutch Wonderland’s iconic trick-or-treat trail is back, featuring the park’s royal cast of characters along the cackling creek; Duke’s Halloween Bubble Bash – Back by popular demand, the whole family is invited to dance the night away with Duke the Dragon and finish out the evening with a costume parade ;

– Back by popular demand, the whole family is invited to dance the night away with Duke the Dragon and finish out the evening with a ; Not-So-Spooky Story Time – Characters from the Dutch Royal Court will read a variety of fairy tale favorites at 1:30 and 3 p.m. in the park’s Story Time Corner;

– Characters from the Dutch Royal Court will read a variety of fairy tale favorites at 1:30 and 3 p.m. in the park’s Story Time Corner; Dine with Duke – Everyone’s invited to Dine with Duke and Friends during character dining offered for $9.99 for kids and $14.99 for adults; and

– Everyone’s invited to Dine with Duke and Friends during character dining offered for $9.99 for kids and $14.99 for adults; and Halloween Scavenger Hunt – Kids can use their park map to lead them in the adventure of discovering some fun spooky characters throughout the park for a special Happy Hauntings souvenir.

“Each year we look for a new way to continue to grow and expand our seasonal event offerings and this season is no different,” said Megan Hartman General Manager. “The addition ofDaniel Tiger’s Neighborhood characters to our family-friendly Halloween event offers our visitors more reasons to visit us throughout the season for a chance to meet with Daniel and his neighborhood friends.”

Ahead of the 2024 Halloween season, Dutch Wonderland is currently offering Happy Hauntings tickets for as low as $29.99 for a limited time, and up to $60 off 2025 Season Passes. Select 2025 Season Passes include access to Happy Hauntings and Dutch Winter Wonderland, plus exclusive discounts and perks like free friend tickets, discounts and food and retail and so much more.