Sacoa jumps high with The New Award at IATP 2024

Not one, not two, but three! That’s how many awards Sacoa Cashless System’s K4 Kiosk has now won after being presented with the Breakthrough Product of the Year Award at the IATP 2024 Conference & Trade Show.

Sacoa’s K4 Kiosk has become known in the industry for its attractive appearance, unmatched performance, and natural ability to interact with customers, all while providing operators with incredible benefits.

This amazing self-service kiosk has had a very positive impact on FECs and amusement parks, providing several advantages such as reduced lines, increased sales, reduced labor related costs, decreased theft, and more.