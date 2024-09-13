Amusement Today surprises Publisher Gary Slade with Golden Ticket Legend Award

The 2024 Golden Ticket Awards recognized 30 winners live from Kennywood

ARLINGTON, Texas — Publications are routinely about deadlines and reporting on stories accurately. Rare in the field are opportunities for surprises.

The staff of Amusement Today and friends within the amusement industry collaborated to honor the publication’s founder and publisher, Gary Slade, with a secret acknowledgement during the recent Golden Ticket Awards. The final awards of the evening acknowledge industry Legends, typically awarded by Slade. Before he had the opportunity to take the stage, a team member introduced the first one, which caught Slade off-guard. Once revealed, Slade stepped on stage to a standing ovation.

Starting as a ride operator on the Shock Wave roller coaster at Six Flags Over Texas as a teenager, Slade became a fan of the industry at a young age. As he learned more about theme parks, their operations and what was happening in the industry, he became more knowledgeable and more involved. In time, he had established relationships within the region with members of the amusement industry.

Associated with two fan publications, Slade shifted to founding Amusement Today in 1997 to report on the business side of the industry. Over the past quarter century, it has become the leading industry publication, with a broad coverage of amusement parks, family entertainment centers, water parks, fairs, safety and more.

His efforts don’t stop at reporting news. Slade has had a keen interest in the history of the amusement industry. His volunteerism and dedication to theNational Roller Coaster Museumare unmatched.

Throughout his career, he has been honored as a Hall of Fame recipient of the World Waterpark Association and New England Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, as well as having served on safety committees. For his commitment to safety, he has received an AIMS Lifetime Contribution Award.

“They got me,” Slade said, following the ceremony. “I had no idea. I have loved this industry my whole life, so receiving this surprise in front of hundreds of industry friends is something I will take to heart for a very long time.”

The Golden Ticket Awards were established by Amusement Today in 1998 to shine a spotlight on the amusement park industry and attractions by recognizing the “Best of the Best.” Today, they are among the most recognized awards among theme parks, amusement parks, family entertainment centers and water parks. In 2024, Amusement Today presented awards in 22 categories, as well as special recognition with Publisher’s Picks awards and Legend designations.

On September 7, more than 300 industry professionals gathered at host park Kennywood to enjoy the awards ceremony, network with social activities and behind-the-scenes tours and discuss current trends. A press release on the awards can be found at www.GoldenTicketAwards.com or the issue can be downloaded at www.amusementtoday.com