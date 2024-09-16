Fun Spot America announces Funoween will haunt its parks during Halloween season

ORLANDO — Fun Spot America Theme Parks, Central Florida’s favorite destination for safe, clean, fun is the spot for families this Halloween season. Today, the park announced the debut of its all-new family-friendly event, FUNOWEEN.

Starting Monday, September 30, guests will immediately be surrounded by the sights, sounds and tastes of Fun Spot’s exclusive FUNOWEEN celebration. Décor featuring hundreds of pumpkins, gourds and more will be joined by the spooky sounds of eerie music throughout the frightfully fun park. Stationed around the park, guests can pose for “boo-tiful selfies” and peculiar pics at themed Foto Spots, each featuring a unique, monster-inspired motif.

FUNOWEEN is for families and every Saturday in October, the tall and the small are invited to come dressed in their Halloween best to experience the park’s delightfully devilish fun. A Trick or Treat Trail will be from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. for children 12 and under. Then as the sun sets, Fun Spot’s first-ever FUNOWEEN Dance Party will begin. From 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. a monster-iffic emcee and dastardly deejay will fill the air with everyone’s favorite songs of the season. Along with the dance party, the park will host a different weekly themed family activity. With Ghoulish Game Night, Ambrose’s Scavenger Hunt, Monster ‘Ganza Costume Contest and Silly Spooky Pumpkin Decorating, there are plenty of reasons to celebrate FUNOWEEN at Fun Spot each weekend.

“We are excited to announce our annual Halloween celebration is bigger than ever,” shared John Arie Jr., owner and CEO, Fun Spot America Theme Parks. “With friendly spirits, scary rides, tasty treats, and monster-sized memories, our new FUNOWEEN event solidifies Fun Spot America as the place for HUGE Halloween fun!”

Food is an important part of Halloween and FUNOWEEN’s savory bites will treat everyone’s taste buds. The all-new creative and cool Fright Bites Menu features:

Ghostly Gator Bites Basket including Sidewinder Snake Fries with white queso and bacon topped with chives and (friendly) ghost pepper sauce. (Also available with chicken.)

Sidewinder Snake Fries with white queso and bacon

Monster Gourmet Caramel or Chocolate-Dipped Apples

Green Slime ICEE – served in a souvenir, refillable yard-long sipper

Pumpkin Head Punch – a blend of non-alcoholic fruit juices served in a bright orange souvenir cup with a pumpkin-shaped lid and straw

Long Skulland Iced Tea – a pirate’s favorite containing spirits mixed together with blood orange, and sweet and sour mix and served in a light-up souvenir skull-shaped mug

FUNOWEEN activities are included with admission. Young guests may bring their favorite treat-collecting bag or purchase a reusable FUNOWEENtote at the park. A limited-edition collection of FUNOWEEN-themed merchandise complete with wearable fun will help get everyone fully in the Halloween spirit.

Fun Spot’s parks are open daily. Throughout FUNOWEEN Saturdays, the Orlando and Kissimmee, Florida parks are open from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m. The Atlanta, Georgia park is open from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. every Saturday in October. Buy Fun Passes and Season Passes directly at Fun-Spot.com for the lowest prices.

Mark your calendar – on Halloween, Thursday, October 31, Fun Spot will hold Trick-or-Treating for children 12 and under from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.