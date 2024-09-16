Lake Compounce Phantom Fall Fest kicks off September 21

BRISTOL, Conn. — There’s more horror around every corner as Phantom Fall Fest takes screams to the extreme at Lake Compounce. America’s First Amusement Park will feature more fog, more effects and more screams this fall as the park doubles its scare actor team and introduces two all-new haunts including its longest and most interactive haunted house in Phantom Fall Fest history.

Three years into the park’s new Halloween event Lake Compounce plans to up the scares even more as it introduces two brand new haunts and adds even more actors into each of its houses. The fear kicks into gear every night at 6 p.m. beginning Saturday September 21 as four sinister haunted houses creep out of the shadows for 16 nights of terror. Details include:

Bloodcraft (NEW) – A new terror has been summoned from the darkness as evil has corrupted all it has touched and nowhere is safe in the newest, largest and most interactive haunt ever introduced during Phantom Fall Fest .

A new terror has been summoned from the darkness as evil has corrupted all it has touched and nowhere is safe in the newest, largest and most interactive haunt ever introduced during . Malignant: Overgrown Evil (NEW) – The roots of evil have spread and taken over an abandoned garden to cultivate a new nest of horror. The evil has called forth dire creatures to its new home, and summoned others from the earth below. Guests must navigate the vines and fog to escape the terror the grows around them.

The roots of evil have spread and taken over an abandoned garden to cultivate a new nest of horror. The evil has called forth dire creatures to its new home, and summoned others from the earth below. Guests must navigate the vines and fog to escape the terror the grows around them. mAlice in Wonderland 3D – Fears are taken to the extreme in this three-dimensional rabbit hole where the evil inhabitants of this twisted Wonderland await to shock, awe and challenge every step through the twisted labyrinth of Wonderland.

Fears are taken to the extreme in this three-dimensional rabbit hole where the evil inhabitants of this twisted Wonderland await to shock, awe and challenge every step through the twisted labyrinth of Wonderland. MediEvil – The only way out is to face judgement from the Inquisitor through soul-wrenching torture throughout this medieval chamber of chaos, filled with never-ending punishment and no way to escape the dark fate that lies ahead.

“Phantom Fall Fest is turning the thrills up this season, guests are encouraged to prepare for a Halloween event like they’ve never seen featuring more actors and our longest, most interactive haunt in fall fest history,” said Lake Compounce General Manager Doug Hemphill. “This season, is sure to be what nightmares are made of.”

Phantom Fall Fest also features more than 20 rides and attractions including the re-tracked Wildcat Roller Coaster, day and nighttime rides on Boulder Dash, kiddie land rides during the day and more. Park guests can also curb their fall cravings with fearful bites like blood bags, zombie funnel cakes, savory turkey legs and more.

The days are for play every Saturday and Sunday for those looking for family-friendly entertainment. Visitors can enjoy a variety of free daytime entertainment for guests of all ages including trick or treating, dance parties, pumpkin decorating and more. Phantom Fall Fest will run select Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from September 21 through October 27.

Tickets for Phantom Fall Fest are on sale now for over 60% off when purchased online and include access to all four haunted houses, daytime and nighttime events and rides and attractions. Visitors can purchase 2025 Gold Season Passes now for $70 off or just six payments of $17 and get FREE access to Phantom Fall Fest. Plus, select passes offer unique perks like free parking, free soda, free friend tickets, park discounts and more.