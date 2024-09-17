Be a part of history by signing the final steel beam for Sea Life Florida, the newest attraction at Merlin Entertainments’ Legoland Florida Resort!

LEGOLAND Florida guests will have a chance to be a part of history by signing a steel beam to be placed inside the new SEA LIFE Florida Aquarium and support marine life through a donation to SEA LIFE TRUST. From Sept. 21 – 25, “Sealed with Steel” will take place in front of the Aquarium’s construction site inside the entrance of the Park. Weighing approximately 900 pounds and stretching 20 feet long, the steel beam will be the final piece of construction to be placed inside the Aquarium opening in early 2025. This five-day activation offers a unique opportunity for guests to literally leave their mark while supporting a legacy of sustainability and marine life protection. To support ocean protection and restoration, those unable to attend the “Sealed with Steel” event can still contribute by donating via the attached provided QR code.

To further support SEA LIFE TRUST and in a continued commitment to protecting local marine life, several Model Citizens (employees) from LEGOLAND Florida Resort are participating in Global 24-Hour SEA LIFE TRUST Beach Clean at Lake Shipp (in Winter Haven) on Sept. 18.

The SEA LIFE TRUST owns and operates marine wildlife sanctuaries (including the world’s first Beluga Whale Sanctuary in Iceland), runs inspiring conservation campaigns and funds projects and education programs that champion the need to protect our oceans. Through its global BREED, RESCUE, PROTECT program and dedicated Conservation, Welfare and Engagement team, SEA LIFE’s team of expert marine biologists pioneer global breeding projects which may one day provide a lifeline to the ocean’s endangered species, as well as nursing sick creatures back to health and returning them to the wild. If they can’t survive in the wild, they are given a safe home for life.