Scott’s Summer Tour 2024: Intercard CEO takes customers out to the ball game(s)

ST. LOUIS — Intercard is known for great customer service because the company gets out of the office and visits with its customers to listen to their needs. In August 2020 CEO Scott Sherrod went out on the road to see how customers were doing as the industry reopened after the initial COVID-19 shutdown. This informal research road trip has since become an annual event dubbed “Scott’s Summer Tour.”

The 2024 tour took place in August and a lot of peanuts and crackerjack were consumed. Scott treated customers to major league baseball games in Chicago, Denver, New York and St. Louis and had dinner meetings with partners in Austin and Dallas.