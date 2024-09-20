Experiential video gaming company “Beat The Bomb” brings the world’s craziest team game to Philadelphia this October

PHILADELPHIA — Beat The Bomb, the World’s Craziest Team Game, will open its doors on Friday, Oct. 11, at 1218 Chestnut Street in Center City, Philadelphia. The unit will be the company’s fourth U.S. location, joining Brooklyn (NYC), Atlanta and Washington, D.C. The 10,000 square feet “eatertainment” venue is being built by ARCO/Murray in The Bailey Building, owned by Thylan Associates. This expansion follows a recent $15M Series B investment by Otium Capital and Conversion Venture Capital, which will support additional Beat The Bomb openings in Charlotte, Houston and Denver in the next 6 months.

“Beat The Bomb is about having an absolute blast with your team—win or lose!” said CEO and Founder Alex Patterson. “Step aside darts, ping-pong, shuffleboard, mini-golf, and even escape rooms! We are the world’s first immersive social video game, using cutting-edge technology and incredible special effects to bring people together in real life. Philadelphia has been on our radar for a few years now, and we are excited to offer Philadelphians the next wave of socializing with their friends, family and coworkers.”

Since launching as a bootstrapped start-up in Brooklyn in 2017, Beat The Bomb has hosted over 750,000 customers, earned 30,000 five-star Google Reviews and been featured on NBC’s “Today Show,” “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “The Daily Show.” Beat The Bomb also welcomed celebrities such as Usher, Venus Williams and Tony Hawk to take on the missions before being paint bombed with their families. “We have come a long way but are still just getting started,” says CEO Alex Patterson. “Our goal is to open 50 locations in the U.S. by 2030 and then expand the concept internationally.”

At Beat The Bomb, teams of four to six players suit up in hazmat gear and take on one of three 60-minute “Bomb Mission” experiences—Paint, Foam, or Slime. Each mission offers a distinct set of team

challenges and special effects endings. During the hour, teams must advance through five high-tech video game rooms—featuring lasers, projection-wall mapping, RFID readers, touch screens and motion sensors—with game titles like “Hack Attack,” “Crypto Laser,” “Echo Chamber,” and “Floor Grid.” The goal is to earn time on the team’s “Bomb Clock,” which will be helpful in disarming a giant bomb in the final glass-walled “Bomb Room.”

Losing means getting blasted with paint, foam, or slime, while victory hinges on teamwork, communication, and collaboration. Winning unlocks rewards, commemorative keepsakes, and access to exclusive tournaments. Beat The Bomb’s Loyalty Program makes every visit more rewarding, with players earning points by both playing and winning, redeemable for game discounts, exclusive merchandise, and food and drinks. With new gaming experiences added to the gaming system annually, every visit guarantees a fresh and unforgettable way to “Have a Blast!”

Beat The Bomb Philadelphia will be the first location to launch with the “Slime Bomb Mission,” featuring all-new games developed by the Beat The Bomb Game Studio and upgraded Slime-Blast technology that drenches teams in an epic shower of gooey slime. “Get ready, Philadelphia! We have created the SLIMIEST experience the world has ever seen—guaranteed!” says Patterson.

The Bomb Bar—a full-service bar with a food menu—overlooks a 1,500 square-foot beer garden where customers can enjoy colorful slushies, themed cocktails, local craft beers and delicious bites, like chicken wings, fried chicken sandwiches and pizzas. Surrounding the dining area are five semi-private “Arcade Game Bays” where guests can eat, drink, and play a 90-minute competitive socializing experience.

Groups split into smaller teams of two to four and take on a gauntlet of mini-games—ranging from timed challenges to competitive battles—to determine the ultimate winner.

Beat The Bomb Philadelphia also offers a 300 square-foot private events space, perfect for corporate outings, birthday celebrations, and other special occasions, along with customizable catering and bar service packages. Beat The Bomb hosts hundreds of corporate events annually, with past clients including corporations, such as Home Depot, Delta, Google, Amazon and PWC; universities, like New York University and Georgetown and even professional sports teams, such as the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Commanders. Beat The Bomb also welcomes tens of thousands of students annually from middle schools, high schools, and nonprofit afterschool programs. Through a STEM school partner program and ticket donation initiative, the goal is to inspire the next generation of creative technologists and teach kids that any challenge no matter how big can be “beaten” by using teamwork.