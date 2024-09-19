SeaWorld Orlando unveils world’s first fully immersive Arctic flying theater – soar over breathtaking landscapes, chase the dazzling Northern Lights and encounter majestic wildlife – opening Spring 2025

ORLANDO — SeaWorld Orlando, the Coaster Capital of Orlando renowned for its impressive selection of thrilling and unique rides, unveiled plans for its latest groundbreaking attraction planned to open in Spring 2025: the World’s first-of-its-kind Arctic flying theater. This new experience invites families to soar over icy landscapes, dive beneath frozen waters and come face-to-face with some of the planet’s most magnificent creatures. From majestic beluga whales to awe-inspiring orcas and walruses, this adventure puts riders right in the middle of the action. It’s also all indoors, so rain or shine, this attraction guarantees a cool, thrilling escape for the entire family all year round.

Building on the family-friendly thrills of the park’s newest attraction, Penguin Trek, this new ride accommodates guests with a minimum height requirement of just 39 inches, ensuring the whole family can enjoy the adventure together. Riders will embark on this 4:30 minute journey within one of two of the attraction’s immersive multi-level theaters, each accommodating 30 guests. They will experience the Arctic as if they were truly there, witnessing jaw-dropping visuals both in the air and underwater, including the stunning Aurora Borealis and remote, untouched areas of the Arctic.

Only at SeaWorld Orlando will riders have the rare opportunity to experience a seamless journey from underwater views of the Arctic’s marine life to the outer atmosphere, providing a satellite perspective of this incredible and expansive region. This attraction emphasizes SeaWorld Orlando’s commitment to blending education with entertainment, offering guests a comprehensive view of the Arctic’s vast and varied ecosystem.

Thanks to custom filming equipment specifically created for this project, the award-winning production team was able to film in some of the most remote parts of the Arctic, capturing its diverse environment in stunning detail. From lush, green landscapes that challenge the typical perceptions of the Arctic to the snow-capped vistas and crystal-clear waters teeming with marine life, guests will be transported to locations that are otherwise inaccessible to most.

“We are thrilled to introduce this first-of-its-kind attraction to SeaWorld Orlando,” said Jon Peterson, President of SeaWorld Orlando. “This indoor immersive flying theater experience reinforces our commitment to education, animal care and research. As guests disembark from the attraction, they’ll find themselves in the awe-inspiring wonder of one of the world’s most remote places, face-to-face with some of those very animals found within the Arctic such as beluga whales, walruses and more. By bringing the wonders of the Arctic to life, we are offering guests an unparalleled and immersive experience that will create lasting memories for people of all ages.”

With the launch of this Arctic-themed flying theater, SeaWorld Orlando continues to innovate and expand its lineup of world-class attractions, solidifying its status as a premier destination for thrill-seekers and families alike. SeaWorld 2025 Annual Pass Members will have the exclusive opportunity to be among the first to ride this groundbreaking attraction before it opens to the general public. Passes are on sale now, so guests will want to grab their passes for the chance to be part of this exhilarating adventure.