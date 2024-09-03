Movie Park Germany lets the monsters out of their graves again

BOTTROP-KIRCHHELLEN — The flames of hell are already blazing, and darkness is casting its shadow. In just a few weeks, the gates of doom will open again at Movie Park Germany and the Halloween Horror Festival will ring in its 26th apocalypse! Europe’s biggest Halloween event has forged a blood-fresh pact with the devil and challenges its guests with an extensive Halloween program.

In the new live show “Unhallowed – The Freak Show Straight Out of Hell” in Studio 7, illusionist Christian Farla and his team make nightmares come true on stage. The demon of the underworld and a heavenly priest engage in a fierce battle for the soul of a young woman, testing the limits of the audience. Over 280 monsters, eight horror houses, four scare zones, the 4-D movie “The Conjuring”, DJ Max Bering and the popular hypno-casting with Stephan Nölle will also be back at the darkest time of the year.

“After our big anniversary last year, Movie Park Germany is ready for even more Halloween and horror!” says General Manager Thorsten Backhaus. “This year, we have once again put together a suitable entertainment program for all horror fans.”

On a total of 24 event days between September 28 and November 10, 2024, the Horrorwood Studios will welcome all brave guests who dare explore the dark side of the park under this year’s motto “Stay Quiet, Stay Alive”.

But there is still one part of the program that the park is keeping QUIET about: A new horror house in Studio 1 is on the dark conspiracy schedule to match this year’s theme. Its well-kept secret will be revealed in the coming days.

Demons conquer the spotlight: entertainment and show program

As part of its long-term collaboration with Christian Farla, Movie Park Germany is presenting the new live show “Unhallowed – The Freak Show Straight out of Hell” in Studio 7 for the first time. The park can not only rely on the magical talents of the renowned illusionist, but also on his technical production skills. The award-winning Dutchman developed the new 30-minute freak show and storyline for Movie Park and brought ten talented artists into his team for the implementation on stage. The opening sequence of the new show was inspired by “The Exorcist”, which is considered one of the most famous horror movies of all time. A total of one year’s work was invested in the project.

In contrast to the family-friendly magic show that guests were able to experience this summer, this show by Farla Stage Showproductions is all about horror and freaks, who wander between heaven and hell. In addition to some magical elements, a sword swallower, a contortionist and a fire-spitter will scare and shock the audience.

Movie Park Germany and Christian Farla recently signed a three-year contract to extend their collaboration for the park’s show program. Fans of the illusionist can therefore look forward to some surprises in the future.

Coming soon: Europe’s largest indoor horror house awaits its awakening

In May 2024, the final curtain fell for the “Project Ningyo” maze. After a complete gutting of Studio 1, the park’s biggest horror experience to date is now moving in. The floor area of the original maze of over 1000 m² / 10764 ft² is now being expanded to 1400 m² / 15070 ft². This makes the new project Europe’s largest indoor horror house to date. The staging of the experience is also new: a mixture of large rooms and narrow passages will be used to play with the guests’ fears in a total of eight detailed scenes.

“As with a real movie production, set construction and lighting play an important role. The 15-metre- high studio hall offers the ideal conditions for this,” says Halloween Project Manager Manuel Prossotowicz.

Following the success of “Final Stop” last year, the collaboration with long-standing partner IMAmotion will continue. IMAmotion does not only take charge of the conception, design and planning for the new horror house, but is also responsible for the realization of the experience this time.

The gates of doom open: eight horror houses, four scare zones, 4-D movie, hypnosis show, DJ live act and march of the monsters

For the 26th apocalypse at Horrorwood Studios, guests can look forward to even more! The well- known mazes “Hell House”, “Secrets of St. Elmo”, “The Curse of Chupacabra”, “Circus of Freaks” and last year’s novelties “Final Stop” and “Murder Museum” will also herald doom in the tried and tested manner. ‘The Slaughterhouse’ will also receive a small upgrade.

The Roxy 4-D theater could not be freed from the evil demons last fall. That is why it will be haunted again this year. With “The Conjuring”, one of the most successful Halloween movies of recent years flickers across the screen and allows guests to become part of a paranormal experience that culminates in an exorcism.

The march of the monsters will once again ring in the Halloween event days and will be led by the dark ruler of the Horrorwood Studios – the diabolical movie clapperboard S.I.K. This year, the flock of dark creatures will cover the entire route of the regular Movie Park parade and thus present an extended edition of the Halloween parade.

To make musical shreds fly as well, the next Halloween party with DJ Max Bering takes place in the scare zone “Acid Rain”. The DJ known from PAROOKAVILLE will once again provide the soundtrack for all those who want to include a party scene in their personal horror movie.

Anyone seeking refuge from the demons on the streets is in devilishly good hands at the Warsteiner Saloon in the “Hillbilly Town” themed area: The ‘hypnosis casting’ blurs the boundaries between reality and illusion. Master of the senses Stephan Nölle is preparing his casting studio in the saloon again and can hardly wait to take guests into the subconscious with his hypnosis art.

Further highlights of the 26th Halloween Horror Festival

After dark, the scary editions of some coasters await guests! The “Movie Park Studio Tour – Final Cut” goes into operation. Meanwhile, the “Baboo Twister Express” lurks in the Western area. This year again, the Halloween version of the suspended looping coaster draws visitors into new in- between worlds with light effects and rock music. The wooden coaster “The Bandit” also shines in a play of colors. For “Star Trek™: Operation Enterprise”, a new lighting concept was invested in this year to further enhance the ride experience even in the dark hours.

A small food mile will be created on the forecourt of the “Baboo Twister Express”. In addition, Van Helsing’s Club will offer a themed Halloween buffet with appetizers, main course and desserts.

This year for the first time, guests have the opportunity to book a special group offer for groups of 25 people or more, exclusively before their Halloween adventure, in the new BBQ area of the California Coffee – and get in the mood for the dark park atmosphere. More information can be found on the park’s website.

A Special Event Day on October 12 will show that Halloween can spread more than fear. Together with the US initiative “Haunters Against Hate”, the park’s Halloween team and the more than 280 monsters at Horrorwood Studios will set an example for tolerance and equality. In addition to a large Halloween parade, the park will be symbolically lit up in rainbow colors in some places.

Where there is shadow, there is also light: Families who find demons and monsters too scary can also experience the friendly side of Halloween at Movie Park. The popular Halloween for Kids will take place again this year with some new features and offer a family-friendly option. More information will follow shortly.

Tickets for the Halloween Horror Festival

Movie Park admission tickets include park admission and the Halloween Horror Festival with spooky atmosphere on the streets and ominous encounters with the monsters in four scare zones. Due to high demand in recent years, Movie Park Germany strongly recommends that all Halloween fans purchase a ticket online. However, the box offices will be open for all spontaneous visitors.

Timeslot tickets for the horror houses, however, can only be purchased online and must be booked in addition to park admission. Tickets will be available as usual from Mid-September at www.moviepark.de/extras. The park will soon inform about this on its social media platforms.

This year, in addition to a “S.I.K. Speedy Pass”, which includes quick access to five mazes and the new freak show, there will also be a VIP version. The “S.I.K. VIP Pass” allows guests to visit all mazes including the new 2024 attraction and grants reserved seating in the new freak show, a VIP parking space next to the ticket offices and access to the S.I.K. Lounge including free drinks.

Due to the high demand last year, it will only be possible to book the backstage tour as a separate component this year. The days on which the backstage tour will take place will be announced on the website in the next few days.