Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 2024 opens tonight – unleashing a new reign of terror at Universal Studios Florida

ORLANDO — Let the horror commence… Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort opens tonight, unleashing a new slate of frights and nightmare-inducing terror upon guests. Running 48 select nights now through November 3, the world’s premier Halloween event is back for its 33rd year with 10 all-new movie-quality haunted houses and five spine-chilling scare zones inspired by cinematic greats and eerie original stories created by Universal Orlando’s Entertainment team. And in-between the screams, guests can enjoy an energetic live show, fuel up for the next round of scares with delicious food and beverage items inspired by the event’s haunts, shop the latest merchandise at the highly-themed Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store, and so much more.

See below for an overview of the terrifying experiences that await guests at Halloween Horror Nights 2024:

10 CHILLING HAUNTED HOUSES

As guests brave this year’s lineup of 10 frightening haunted houses, they will:

need to silence their screams as they enter a terrifying post-apocalyptic world in “A Quiet Place,” where they will follow the Abbott family as they try to escape monstrous creatures with a sharp sense of hearing – ready to hunt down anyone who dares to make a sound;

where they will follow the Abbott family as they try to escape monstrous creatures with a sharp sense of hearing – ready to hunt down anyone who dares to make a sound; be transported to New York City in “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” where fans will team up with Ghostbusters new and old to protect the city from a second Ice Age as the vengeful spirit of Garraka threatens to freeze everyone to death;

where fans will team up with Ghostbusters new and old to protect the city from a second Ice Age as the vengeful spirit of Garraka threatens to freeze everyone to death; travel deeper into a paranormal dimension of tortured souls and demonic entities as they follow in the footsteps of the Lambert family in “Insidious: The Further;”

find themselves in the center of the ultimate battle between two unexpected alliances of classic female Universal Monsters – Saskia Van Helsing, Bride of Frankenstein, She-Wolf, and Anck-Su-Namun in “Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines;”

scream their way through six original haunted houses created by the twisted minds of Universal Orlando’s award-winning Entertainment team, including: “Slaughter Sinema 2,” where guests will head to the Carey Drive-in for a B-movie horror marathon full of spaghetti westerns, grindhouse gore and more; “Goblin’s Feast,” where hordes of bloodthirsty goblins, orcs, hobgoblins, and witches welcome new visitors to their village for dinner; “Major Sweets Candy Factory,” where guests join a field trip to a candy factory, only to realize the free samples have transformed the kids into candy-coated killers; “The Museum: Deadly Exhibits,” which will transport guests to the new folklore museum, The Rolling Stone, where there is evil lurking within, ready to destroy everything in its path; “Monstrous: The Monsters of Latin America,” home to the blood-sucking Tlahuelpuchi, owl-faced witch La Lechuza and bone-ripping El Silbón who can’t wait to prey upon guests; and “Triplets of Terror,” where guests will celebrate the Barmy triplet’s birthday and soon realize they celebrate by recreating their family’s horrifying murders.



FIVE TERRIFYING SCARE ZONES

This year’s event will introduce two new hosts of horror, SINIST3R and SURR3AL, who are reigning the streets of Universal Studios Florida and unleashing the horror that awaits within five scare zones. As guests navigate the park, they’ll try to evade hordes of menacing scareactors stalking their every move as they:

choose a path between SINIST3R, the manifestation of visceral horror, or follow SURR3AL, the incarnation of unearthly terror in “Duality of Fear;”

brave the gloriously gory homemade torture devices ‘til they are put out of their misery in SINIST3R’s renaissance faire, “Torture Faire;”

get caught in an otherworldly hellscape in “Demon Queens,” where four merciless queens loyal to SURR3AL rule;

where four merciless queens loyal to SURR3AL rule; wander onto private property in “Swamp of the Undead,” where they are surrounded by zombies borne from the bodies of other brave trespassers;

where they are surrounded by zombies borne from the bodies of other brave trespassers; escape a terrifying gauntlet of Blumhouse characters in “Enter the Blumhouse,” including M3GAN, sinister sadists from The Purge and Black Phone, and more.

ALL-NEW ENTERTAINMENT, SINFULLY DELICIOUS FOOD, AND IMMERSIVE RETAIL EXPERIENCES

In between the screams, guests can enjoy:

Nightmare Fuel: Nocturnal Circus – an energetic live show featuring a new nightmare set in a dark circus, full of pyro and aerialists to the beat of rock rhythms;

– an energetic live show featuring a new nightmare set in a dark circus, full of pyro and aerialists to the beat of rock rhythms; an all-new highly-themed Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store where guests can shop the latest Halloween Horror Nights merchandise as they are transported to the back alleys of New York Citywhere an ancient evil has been unleashed;

where guests can shop the latest Halloween Horror Nights merchandise as they are transported to the back alleys of New York Citywhere an ancient evil has been unleashed; an all-new food & beverage menu inspired by this year’s haunts, including items like Pork Carniceria (“Monstrous: The Monsters of Latin America”), Mini Stay-Puft S’mores (“Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire”), Abbott’s Farm Corn Chowder (“A Quiet Place”), and fan-favorites like Twisted Taters.