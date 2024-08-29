SeaWorld unleashes screams as Howl-O-Scream returns

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld San Antonio is back and scarier than ever! From haunted happenings to spine-tingling surprises, SeaWorld transforms into the biggest and scariest Halloween event in the state of Texas on select days from Friday, September 13 until October 27. As the moon rises, guests can immerse themselves in an unforgettable Halloween experience that includes six haunts, eight terror-tories (including one all-new!) and a new party zone.

SeaWorld has elevated every single element of Howl-O-Scream for 2024, creating an unmatched experience of eerie entertainment, hair-raising shows and a variety of delectably daring food and drink options. Around every corner, in every nook and cranny, are all-new and enhanced scares and scenes that will unsettle even the bravest souls. The frights begin as night descends on the park and are included with general SeaWorld admission.

New this year is Till Death Do Us Party, an eerie enchantment of a party zone where the celebration of a wedding takes a chilling turn. This whimsical party zone is set with a live band and a ghastly bar with a selection of elixirs for the 21 and up crowd. It’s the perfect spot for an eternal reception, where guests can toast and celebrate the newlyweds… or newlyDEADS.

The suspense and terror intensify this year as guests can also experience a new terror-tory, Colleen’s Dollhouse. The dolls emerge from their hiding places as the sun sets – eyes glinting with a disturbing gleam and their painted smiles twisted into grimaces of hunger. This spine-chilling street is where childhood nightmares come to life as a parade of porcelain figures lurk in the shadows.

Horrifying Returning Experiences Will Send Chills Up and Down Guests’ Spines

Back and scarier than ever are returning frightful favorites including Bunny Bradley’s Ice Cream Shoppe, Milton Creek Manor, The Swamp at Blackwater Bayou, Zombie Horde, Dis-Assembly Line and Atlantis-The Cursed Chasm. The pathways around the park aren’t safe from the scares as guests will encounter creepy creatures inhabiting eight different frightening terror-tories. Returning this year are Ripper Row, Vampire Point, SINdustry District, Blackwater Bayou, Water’s Edge and Nightmare Midway. These, combined with the new Colleen’s Dollhouse, ensure that pathways are full of suspense and terror, and feature blood thirsty vampires, mysterious water creatures, terrifying zombies, dark bayou mutants, deadly dolls, and a community of mysterious Victorian souls.

Howl-O-Scream also returns with the popular Monster Stomp, a sinister song and devilish dance show that will wrap guests up in murderous mischief, and features a live band, singers, and dancers!

Not-So-Scary Halloween Fun

Those not into frights can enjoy not-so-scary fun during the day starting September 12 during Spooktacular, SeaWorld’s kid-friendly event designed for the whole family! The not-so-spooky daytime fun includes a corn maze, Spookley the Square Pumpkin, Ports o’ Skull, in-park trick-or-treating, and the Sesame Street Halloween Parade! Available during both daytime and nighttime hours, Día de los Muertos celebrates a tradition close to the hearts of all in the South Texas region with sugar skull characters, traditional music, and an altar to honor those who have crossed over.

While parents enjoy the haunted thrills of Howl-O-Scream, youngsters are safe from the scares while playing games, crafting and learning about animals at Spook-Camp-ular! Parents can drop off their little ones with SeaWorld camp counselors, and they will steer clear of the scarier zones of the park. The evening will be filled with crafts and visiting sharks, stingrays, colorful fish and dolphins on a private tour. Campers will be provided dinner and a snack. Camp hours are from 6pm until park closing and is for children ages six to twelve.

Guests wanting to experience the Howl-O-Scream sights but not the scary startles can purchase a No Boo Necklace. These colorful light-up necklaces are Halloween themed and notify scare performers along pathways and terror-tories to steer clear and avoid startle scares. Park goers can also enjoy fun interactive necklaces that react to the environments by flashing and spewing an eerie watery mist!

Best Way to Play

The best way to experience Howl-O-Scream, Spooktacular, seasonal events, and all of the amazing animals and rides that SeaWorld has to offer is with the new 2025 Season Pass. For a limited time, guests who purchase a Season Pass will get unlimited admission for all of 2025, Aquatica (Texas’ best waterpark) for free, free parking, and the rest of 2024 for free, all for only $92.99 – the best price of the year! For even more unbeatable benefits, guests can upgrade to a SeaWorld Annual Pass for as low as $9.99/month. With an Annual Pass, guests will enjoy 12 months of visits with special benefits like free parking, free guest tickets, access to special VIP events, savings on merchandise and more!