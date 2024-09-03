Embed gears up for IAAPA Expo Europe with the best of FEC tech & reliability

Embed, the world’s FEC tech partner of choice for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries is set to showcase its breakthrough innovations at IAAPA Expo Europe in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, from 24 to 26 September 2024.

Market research sets the Europe family entertainment market share at US$1.82 billion, projected to secure a CAGR of 7.4% by the end of 2031. Key trends include the increasing demand for interactive and personalised experiences through mobile apps and digital platforms, a drive for the adoption of eco-friendly practices, and effective digital marketing as a vital growth driver to boost guest numbers.

“These dynamics are shaping the Europe market and are the reasons why we’ll be demonstrating the power of our Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions at the show,” explains Renee Welsh, CEO at Embed. “Since its launch in 2019, our award-winning Mobile Wallet is still the only Apple and Google-certified FEC solution. This virtual game card is a response to the growing demand for more personalised and contactless means (mobile payments) of transacting with businesses. Likewise, as operators seek higher profitability from reloads and return visits, and more business visibility, our STATS business intelligence dashboard enables them to use their games and guest data to design (future-forecasting) better experiences, value, and promotional offers and communicate these more effectively through digital marketing. This way, guests can play more with every visit and enjoy the best value while operators can take a step back and enjoy transformational business growth.”

Embed’s Mobile Wallet 2022-2023 metric results from its customers show a whopping 5x increase in average reload value ($50.57) compared to cash ($9.90) and credit card ($31.95), with 60% of reloads happening before guests arrive at the FEC. With STATS, powered by Amazon Web Services, operators have real-time visibility to their FEC data like game performance, revenue prediction based on retro data, inventory, and even manpower allocation.

Known for its tech partnership with Apple, Google, and Amazon Web Services, the solutions provider will exhibit its system’s reliability at the show – from its solutions to its payment processing gateway:

“We are always on the lookout for what hinders our customers’ potential for transformational growth and expansion – and one of them is losses from credit card processing fees or hidden merchant fees from their payment providers,” says Jeremy Dickamore, Payment Gateway Guru at Embed. “That’s why we are offering free cost-savings analysis/consultations at the show to help operators cut their losses and see the savings they can get from simply switching to another provider.”

Embed is raising awareness of losing revenue from paying published rates instead of effective rates (inclusive of different, fluctuating fees). CMO and Growth Officer Sara Paz explains, “We are challenging our partners and operators to stop and think twice about their payment provider. This means it’s business as usual even when the internet is down thanks to manual transaction processing; it’s security from fraudulent transactions and chargebacks with 3D Secure 2.2; it’s pricing transparency for effective budgeting; it’s saving money from better rates so you can keep as much of the revenue you’ve earned. And, it’s protecting our customers from getting duped by dual pricing schemes (and outsmarting those cons) because members of the Embed family enjoy the most competitive processing rates, highest security measures, and highest reliability.”

“This is the Embed difference,” adds CEO Renee Welsh. “After decades of being a family-owned company with deep roots in the family entertainment business, we know it’s not enough to offer the best cashless business solution and then watch operators get straddled with a payment processor that absorbs their revenue with hidden merchant fees. We’re doing something life-changing about it! It’s how Embed layers value for our customers – enabling them to maximise their system to transform their businesses.”

True to its service and reliability, Embed helped a customer to save US $56,000 a year by helping the business transition to another payment gateway provider – that’s more than half a million dollars in 10 years – it’s a life changer.

With recent global network outages, system integration issues, and lack of data stability plaguing industries across the globe (including players in this industry and their FEC customers, except Embed), Embed is taking its impeccable system reliability record to Europe to ensure FECs get the best system to deliver a superior guest experience and business longevity:

“We partner with the world’s best tech partners so we can deliver a system architecture that’s built to work even during network outages,” comments CTO Andy Welsh. “At a time when system reliability is a hot topic in the industry, we are in the strategic position to respond to the need for trusted tech partners. We partner with Amazon Web Services (AWS) for their data centres and tech development and maximise Apple and Google’s pilot tech for our innovations – that’s why we’re confident that the Embed family of FECs is in good hands. Embed is an example that tech partners matter! If you don’t recognise your tech partner’s technology partners, then your business is at risk.”

Embed is also set to showcase its latest innovations like the smarter, faster, and supercharged smartTOUCH™+, with its supercharged 512 MB DDR3 RAM; faster 528 Mhz processing power; supersized 4 GB storage; super signal at 23 dBm; and data transmission at 2.4 and 5 Ghz; the game-changing space-saver KIOSK+, game cards, RFID wearables, and more.

Catch the Embed team at IAAPA Expo Europe from 24 to 26 September at the RAI Convention Center, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.