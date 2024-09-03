Kings Island: Cincinnati favorite spends day riding coasters

Cincinnati favorite, Nick Lachey, spent part of his Labor Day weekend at Kings Island riding roller coasters. The 98 Degrees band member and star of the hit Netflix show, “Love is Blind” spent Sunday riding the park’s roller coasters including Orion, Diamondback, Mystic Timbers, Banshee and even the newest roller coaster, Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers. Kings Island is open on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and then will close until the park’s Halloween Haunt opens on September 20.