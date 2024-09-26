Kings Island to host 10,000 “A Kid Again” kids, siblings and parents

This weekend Kings Island is opening its gates to thousands of children fighting life-threatening illnesses as part of the non-profit organization, A Kid Again’s annual Rides and Slides Adventure. Up to 10,000 kids, siblings and family from Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana have been invited to enjoy the weekend-long event. The Southwest Ohio Chapter of A Kid Again serves 1,400 families in the community.

To learn more, visit www.akidagain.org. Kings Island is open this weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for Halloween Haunt and the family-friendly fall festival, Tricks and Treats. More information is available at visitkingsisland.com.