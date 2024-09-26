Altitude Trampoline Park announces partnership with Intelliplay

DALLAS, Texas — Altitude Trampoline Park, the leading family-friendly entertainment franchise, announced today its partnership with Intelliplay, Inc., a brand that is revolutionizing the indoor family entertainment industry with a patented smart wristband and gamification platform. This partnership will introduce Intellibands to Altitude Trampoline Park locations, offering cutting-edge technology designed to elevate the park experience for guests and improve overall park management for operators

The Intelliplay system, featuring the Intelliband, aims to increase satisfaction for both guests and franchisees. Intellibands are advanced rubber wristbands equipped with radio frequency identification (RFID) technology. Key benefits of this technology include immediate identification of guests with expired jump time, gathering precise location and tracking data, increasing guest engagement through leaderboards and other gamified elements, and providing a convenient method to make purchases that grow overall revenue.

Replacing standard paper wristbands, Altitude staff will now perform check-ins through Intelliplay, scanning the Intelliband to link it to each guest’s ticket. This process ensures guests’ Intelliband lights up appropriately, allowing for seamless entry into the park. Staff can also monitor guest locations in real-time through a park map view.

Guests can look forward to several exciting features, including leaderboards. These allow kids to compete and earn points, making each visit to Altitude more engaging. Additionally, parents receive text notifications when their child’s time is about to expire, with a simple process to extend the time via phone. Intellibands also alert staff and parents if a child attempts to leave the facility, further ensuring safety and security in the park.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Intellibands to our parks. Altitude has been a trailblazer in the family entertainment industry, but this partnership with Intelliplay allows us to enhance our system by creating a new cornerstone for innovative technology, indoor activity, and fun that makes visits to our parks even more appealing and convenient,” said Mike Rotondo, CEO of Altitude Trampoline Park. “We are committed to continually improving the guest experience and look forward to seeing the positive impact Intellibands will have at our parks.”

The first Altitude Trampoline Park to officially roll-out this technology will be in Mason, Ohio, followed by Richardson, Texas. Prior to the official launch in Mason, Altitude tested this technology among customers and received great initial feedback. Customers found the wristband to be very secure and comfortable to wear, and overall felt the wristbands made for a better experience.

Altitude Trampoline Park is owned by Indoor Active Brands, a platform company that focuses on indoor entertainment concepts. This year, Indoor Active Brands launched its latest brand, The Pickle Pad, an indoor pickleball playground featuring a chef-inspired restaurant and bar – Crave Social Eatery, as well as yard and social games for all ages. Established by NRD Capital, Indoor Active Brands utilizes industry experience in the family entertainment and restaurant industries to support and assist its franchisees.