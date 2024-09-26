Tiki Adventure Zone revs up with Intercard

ST. LOUIS — Intercard has installed its latest cashless technology at Tiki Adventure Zone in Port Orange, Florida. Formerly known as Go Kart City, the popular outdoor family fun park has undergone an extensive makeover under new owners Dean Park and Ethan Pepper. It is scheduled to re-open on October 1 with six different go-kart experiences, mini-golf, bumper boats and batting cages. Guests can also enjoy a refreshed arcade with 25 of the latest games, powered by an Intercard cashless system.

﻿Intercard’s Saul Scribner did the installation on-site in June 2024.