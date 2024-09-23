Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo honored with prestigious AZA Accreditation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is proud to announce that it has received accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) independent Accreditation Commission at this year’s Annual Conference in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Twice a year, the Commission reviews accreditation applications from the best zoos, aquariums, and related facilities in the world. At this year’s Annual Conference, 33 facilities were granted accreditation.

“The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo has been accredited by AZA since the mid 1970’s and was the 13th zoo in the country to receive accreditation. The tradition of excellence in animal care and health, in educational programs, conservation efforts, and guest services is long standing expectation here. That doesn’t mean we don’t work every day to become even better and to continue to raise the bar of zoo excellence,” says Rick Schuiteman, Executive Zoo Director.

AZA accreditation includes a detailed application and a meticulous multiple-day on-site inspection by an independent team of zoological professionals. The inspecting team analyzes all aspects of the facility’s operation, including animal care and wellbeing; veterinary care; staff training; safety for visitors, staff, and animals; educational programs; conservation efforts; financial stability; risk management; governance; and guest services. Detailed reports from the inspection team and the facility alike are then thoroughly evaluated by the Commission. Finally, the Commission interviews top officials from the facility at a formal hearing, after which accreditation is fully granted, provisionally granted for one year, or denied.

A thorough review ensures that each facility has met and will continue to meet ever-evolving standards. As a condition of Association membership, AZA facilities must complete this rigorous accreditation process every five years.

“Congratulations to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo for meeting our rigorous standards and achieving Association of Zoos and Aquariums accreditation,” said Dan Ashe, president and chief executive officer at AZA. “Earning accreditation is a mark of excellence and a testament to Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo’s unwavering commitment to the highest standards of animal care and

conservation. Your dedication not only enhances the lives of the animals you care for but also sets a precedent for excellence in the zoological community.” As a result of this year’s accreditation decisions, there are now 252 AZA-accredited facilities throughout the United States and 12 other countries.