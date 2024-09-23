Zamperla at IAAPA Expo Europe 2024: join us in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM — Zamperla is pleased to announce our participation in IAAPA Expo Europe 2024, which will be held in Amsterdam from 24 September to 26 September.

We will be located at booth 10132, where our sales team and ingeneers will be available to engage with attendees and provide insights into our latest offerings.

At this year’s expo, Zamperla will be highlighting our Integrated Rides concept. This approach represents a significant development in attraction design to deliver fun and immersive experiences. Integrated Rides combines multiple attractions within a compact footprint, allowing for a higher capacity of visitors and increasing the energy and vibrancy of the area.

In addition, our booth will feature a focus on two major coaster projects set to open in 2026 in Asia and in Europe. These projects reflect our commitment to advancing the field of roller coasters with cutting-edge technology and design.

We invite visitors to join us in Amsterdam to learn more about our latest developments and how they can enhance the future of entertainment.