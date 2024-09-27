Collaboration and creativity: Zamperla’s contribution to the new Bommelwereld

AMSTERDAM — This week, at the IAAPA Expo Europe 2024 in Amsterdam, Jora Vision unveiled the final project for Bommelwereld, a new indoor theme park of 9000 square meter in the Netherlands.

Bommelwereld is a new 9,000 square meter indoor theme park in the Netherlands. Zamperla collaborates to this remarkable project with three of its iconic rides.

In spaces where beauty and harmony between various elements take center stage, the artistic talent of Zamperla’s creative team truly shines.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to be part of such a unique and inspiring project. We’re excited to see our rides come to life in Bommelwereld, and it’s a true honor to contribute to what will surely be an unforgettable experience for future visitors” stated Charles De Bruyne, Sales Manager EU.

At a theme park, the goal is always to give people the chance to experience something extraordinary—an opportunity to escape the everyday, forget their worries for a few hours, and simply focus on having fun and creating lasting memories of amusement.

That’s why every Zamperla rides found in this park are the result of an ongoing dialogue between the park and the design company Jora Vision.

Together, we take attractions from concept to reality, making sure each ride’s theme perfectly blends with its surroundings.

“We’re really pleased with this project, as it highlights not just Zamperla’s expertise in theming, but also our ability to work closely with the client and the design company to achieve a shared vision. Our focus has always been on creating an immersive, engaging space, and it’s rewarding to see how well everything has come together,” said Enrico Patechi, Zamperla’s Creative Design Manager.

This project is not just about Zamperla’s artistic capabilities. It’s about partnership and the Italian company’s ability to collaborate with clients and design firms to bring extraordinary destinations to life.

The Zamperla rides featured in the park are: