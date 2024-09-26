October 2024

By | September 26, 2024

The OCTOBER 2024 issue includes:

  • Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park Resort opens record-breaking slide
  • Vietnam’s Sun World Sam Son Water Park enjoys its first summer
  • Intamin’s boundary-pushing Amazonia dazzles in Bellewaerde
  • Phantasialand engages kids; new play areas encourage exploration
  • Canada’s Wonderland, Premier Rides to unleash AlpenFury coaster
  • Chicago’s Pinball Expo goes full tilt to celebrate its 40th year
  • B&B Theaters Red Oak innovate theater experience, blend with FEC
  • 150th Ventura County Fair again runs an independent midway
  • Even hampered by weather, Warren County Fair still a success
  • Power & Thomas enjoy first season at the Big Butler Fair
  • Erie County Fair’s 2024 edition sees attendance slip due to weather
  • American water parks holding their own for the 2024 season
  • France’s O’Gliss Park debuts the first Polin Stingray Waterslide
  • Jungle Island unveils Jungle Splash
  • Wavegarden develops new bay waves system
  • Noah’s Ark Waterpark opens reimagined water playground
  • WWA attendees flooding into Vegas for 44th annual convention
  • Morgan’s Hotel announced, initiatives will change hotel industry
  • Focus on the Horizon: Aquatica Orlando’s John Smith
  • When a death occurs in the water, is it necessarily a drowning?
  • Europa-Park reimagines 1980s dark ride as Casttello dei Medici
  • Skyline Attractions welcomes industry students to SKYnext 2024
  • Safety flows at workshops, activities during WWA Trade Show
  • Pa. Amusement Ride Safety Advisory Board holds summer meeting … and much more!
