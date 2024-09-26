October 2024
By amusementtoday | September 26, 2024
The OCTOBER 2024 issue includes:
- Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park Resort opens record-breaking slide
- Vietnam’s Sun World Sam Son Water Park enjoys its first summer
- Intamin’s boundary-pushing Amazonia dazzles in Bellewaerde
- Phantasialand engages kids; new play areas encourage exploration
- Canada’s Wonderland, Premier Rides to unleash AlpenFury coaster
- Chicago’s Pinball Expo goes full tilt to celebrate its 40th year
- B&B Theaters Red Oak innovate theater experience, blend with FEC
- 150th Ventura County Fair again runs an independent midway
- Even hampered by weather, Warren County Fair still a success
- Power & Thomas enjoy first season at the Big Butler Fair
- Erie County Fair’s 2024 edition sees attendance slip due to weather
- American water parks holding their own for the 2024 season
- France’s O’Gliss Park debuts the first Polin Stingray Waterslide
- Jungle Island unveils Jungle Splash
- Wavegarden develops new bay waves system
- Noah’s Ark Waterpark opens reimagined water playground
- WWA attendees flooding into Vegas for 44th annual convention
- Morgan’s Hotel announced, initiatives will change hotel industry
- Focus on the Horizon: Aquatica Orlando’s John Smith
- When a death occurs in the water, is it necessarily a drowning?
- Europa-Park reimagines 1980s dark ride as Casttello dei Medici
- Skyline Attractions welcomes industry students to SKYnext 2024
- Safety flows at workshops, activities during WWA Trade Show
- Pa. Amusement Ride Safety Advisory Board holds summer meeting … and much more!