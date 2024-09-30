Sacoa’s latest innovations draw crowds at IAAPA Expo Europe 2024

Sacoa Cashless System delivered an extraordinary showcase at the recently concluded IAAPA Expo Europe 2024 in Amsterdam. The global leader in cashless solutions captivated the audience with new product launches and previews of upcoming innovations.

Pol Mochkovsky, CEO of Sacoa International, expressed his emotion about the company’s performance at the event: “We are thrilled by the large number of visitors to our booth and the tremendous interest they showed in everything we exhibited. The official launch of KwikPay was a resounding success, as were the advances of what’s coming next. The feedback we received has been spectacular, and several new and ongoing projects will benefit from these cutting-edge technologies.”

KwikPay, Sacoa’s new, groundbreaking contactless payment system, is designed to optimize operations for all types of coin-operated machines. As with all of Sacoa’s newest products and solutions, KwikPay drew significant attention, making it one of the most popular new products unveiled at the show.

Sacoa also hinted at even more innovations to come, revealing plans to introduce new kiosk models and other industry-leading technologies at the upcoming IAAPA Expo 2024 in Orlando, Florida.