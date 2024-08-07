Spookley the Square Pumpkin makes his Story Land debut during new Happy Hauntings event

GLEN, N.H. — Happy Hauntings, New Hampshire’s Best New Way to Halloween, will take center stage at Story Land this fall. The Place Where Fantasy Lives will introduce its first-ever Halloween event opening one week earlier than anticipated on Saturday, September 28, marking the park’s longest season ever. Happy Hauntings closes out the park’s 70th Celebration Season and will be a little Spookley and a whole lot of silly as the larger-than-life Spookley the Square Pumpkin makes his debut at Story Land.

Happy Hauntings extends the park’s season with two additional weekends and 10 new kid-friendly Halloween traditions including:

Story Time and Meet and Greets with Spookley the Square Pumpkin: everyone’s favorite square pumpkin will be on-site every day during Happy Hauntings for a story time and meet and greets with the entire family;

for a story time and meet and greets with the entire family; Special Halloween Themed Shows: two spectacular shows, Unhappily Ever After and Cinderella’s Royal Celebration: Villains Takeover take center stage select times throughout the day;

Daniel Tiger Shows: it’s a grr-ific day for shows with Daniel and his friend Katerina Kittycat from the PBS KIDS show Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood every day in the Loopy Lab Theater;

Halloween Hay Maze: a timeless fall tradition joins the Halloween lineup at Story Land as a hay maze pops up challenging guests to make their way through the interactive maze and onto their next fall-themed adventure;

Cinderella’s Pumpkin Patch: visitors can pick their very own pumpkins and even have the opportunity to paint pumpkins and show them off to Cinderella herself when they visit her castle;

Fairy Tale Trick-or-Treat Trail: everyone is invited to collect candy as they make their way through the park’s storybook area with delicious treats and beloved characters like The Old Woman in the Shoe, Little Red Riding Hood and more; and

Exclusive Halloween Activities: each weekend will bring select activities to the park including a Halloween scavenger hunt, Halloween Bubble Bash, scream contests, scary-oke and a kid’s costume contest.

“Our first-ever Halloween event, Happy Hauntings will offer activities the whole family can enjoy,” said Chris Kearsing, General Manager. “New Hampshire’s Best New Way to Halloween is our final birthday gift to anyone visiting the White Mountains this fall, as they are invited to close out our longest season ever while making new family memories.”

Happy Hauntings will run every Saturday and Sunday from September 28 through October 27 plus Monday, October 14. Families are invited to enjoy the park from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. with fall décor throughout and select rides and attractions including Antique Cars, the Pumpkin Coach, Great Balloon Chase, Polar Coaster and more.

Visitors can save up to $50 on 2025 Gold Season Passes when they purchase online now and can enjoy the rest of the 2024 season free, get access to the all-new Happy Hauntings event and the entire 2025 season.