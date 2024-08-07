Adventureland Resort to host Iowa’s largest drone shows & extends summer hours

ALTOONA, Iowa — Iowa’s largest drone show will take over the skies above Adventureland theme park in honor of its 50th Celebration for the first time ever. The Altoona theme park will host a three-night event August 16-18, while kicking off its fall season of events. The massive 3D drone show will incorporate more than 300 drones and will include iconic park images representing the Home of Iowa’s Best Thrills as Iowa’s largest drone show takes the skies.

The three-night show will kick off exactly 50 years to the day that the rides originally opened at Adventureland on August 16, 1974. Each show will start at about 9:10 p.m., extending the park’s hours later into the night with rides closing at 9 p.m. The drone show is included with admission to Adventureland. In addition to the later closing times each night of the drone show, the park will be opening one hour earlier at 10 a.m., every single day from August 8 through 18.

Right now, Adventureland is looking for the public’s help to finalize the designs of its first-ever drone show. A link to vote on which ride will be included in the show can be found on Adventureland’s Facebook page now through Thursday, August 8. Rides that can be voted on include Monster, Underground, Tornado, Outlaw and Draken Falls.

“This drone show is the first in Adventureland’s history and shows the evolution of entertainment offerings the park has become known for over the last five decades,” Adventureland General Manager Mike Lusky said. “As we continue to celebrate our 50th season, we wanted to create an unforgettable experience that highlights our commitment to providing thrilling and unique entertainment.”

Event Details:

Dates: August 16-18, 2024

August 16-18, 2024 Extended Ride Hours: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. each day

10 a.m. – 9 p.m. each day Drone Launch Time: 9:10 p.m.

The show marks the launch of the park’s busy fall lineup with the popular 21-plus Oktoberfest event on September 14 and the return of Phantom Fall Fest, Iowa’s Largest Halloween Event, starting September 21.