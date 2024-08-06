Secret Location and Hasbro bring Lite-Brite: Worlds Of Wonder to Luna Park Sydney

SYDNEY, Australia — Prepare to embark on a captivating cinematic journey that blends nostalgia with cutting-edge immersive technology. Visitors at Luna Park Sydney will now be able to take on a magical journey inside LITE-BRITE: Worlds of Wonder. Enchanting audiences in Toronto, Las Vegas and now Sydney, LITE-BRITE: Worlds of Wonder is set to launch at Luna Park Sydney on 17th August and tickets are available to purchase now.

Hosted within Sydney’s Immersive Big Top, a sprawling 3,000 sqm multi-purpose entertainment venue, this 40-minute cinematic experience is designed to inspire creativity and fun for both kids and adults. This unique experience has been created by Secret Location, a Toronto-based Emmy® award-winning content company, in collaboration with Hasbro, a leading toy and game company.

Diving into a world illuminated by thousands of colourful lights, guests will immerse themselves in three themed worlds, rekindling a sense of childlike wonder and the real-life magic of LITE- BRITE. From exploring the depths of a magical ocean, to lush forests where dinosaurs roam, to a futuristic sci-fi city, guests can let the light of their imaginations shine.

Staying true to the original toy created by Hasbro, the visuals are entirely driven by the distinctive hexagonal peg pattern and only use shades of colours from the six original pegs: orange, pink, green, blue, yellow and clear.

“Audiences today crave immersive adventures and experiences that ignite their imagination and offer escapism. LITE-BRITE: Worlds of Wonder delivers exactly that,” said John Hughes, CEO at Luna Park Sydney. “As a world-class amusement park, we’re excited to continually offer more than just rides, bringing captivating experiences to Sydneysiders and visitors all year-round. We want to be known as the best experience destination in Australia.”

“LITE-BRITE has captured imaginations for decades, allowing kids of all ages to dream, create and discover,” said Ryan Andal, President and CEO at Secret Location. “When we developed LITE-BRITE: Worlds of Wonder, we aimed to create the feeling of stepping into the beloved magical toy. We hope that audiences feel wonder, excitement, anticipation and endless joy from this new immersive experience.”

“For more than 50 years, LITE-BRITE has sparked creativity, lit up imagination and inspired countless works of art,” said Matt Proulx, Senior Vice President, Global Experiences, Partnerships and Music at Hasbro. “LITE-BRITE: Worlds of Wonder is a perfect example of how the spirit of LITE-BRITE can be translated into a new and truly immersive experience for fans of all generations.” LITE-BRITE: Worlds of Wonder is designed to captivate visitors of all ages, from children seeking shared moments of wonder to adults rediscovering the joy of imagination.