Salute to Heroes at Noah’s Ark Waterpark

Noah’s Ark Waterpark’s popular Salute to Heroes weeks continue this month, aimed at honoring heroes with free admission to the Wisconsin Dells water park. America’s Largest Waterpark is paying tribute to educators, farmers and EMS on dedicated weeks throughout August. To receive free admission, Heroes will need to present an educator employee ID, farming association membership (one per household), or EMS badge on the designated week. Each Hero can also purchase up to four discounted tickets for just $29.99 each. Tickets can be purchased at the gate only.

Educators Week – August 5 – 11

– August 5 – 11 Farmers Week – August 12 – 18

– August 12 – 18 EMS Week – August 19 – 25